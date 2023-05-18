LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 49 arrests and summons, including 9 domestic assault-related arrests, within 38 days.
According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 2,017 calls for service from March 24th through April 30th. Police arrested 49 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, 9 domestic assault-related arrests, one mental health warrant, and two juvenile arrests/summons.
The following information was released by Ludlow police and does not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:
March 24:
- 6:36 p.m. – Male (26) of Ware was arrested on Chapin Street for:
- Abuse prevention order, violate
March 25:
- 12:54 a.m. – David Vaddy (22) of Springfield was arrested on Center Street for:
- Warrant arrest
- Drug, distribute (Class A)
- Drug, distribute (Class B)
- Drug, possess to distribute (Class D)
March 26:
- 1:04 a.m. – Marcus Douglas Chaffee (26) of Ludlow was arrested on West Avenue for:
- OUI – Liquor over .08%
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Speeding
March 27:
- 1:54 a.m. – Male (30) of Springfield was summonsed for:
- Operation after suspension or revoked registration
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- No inspection sticker
- 10:26 p.m. – Michael S. Murphy (48) of Palmer was arrested on East Street for:
- License suspended for OUI, operate motor vehicle with
- Number plate violation
March 28:
- 10:33 a.m. – Female (41) of Springfield was summonsed for:
- Shoplifting by asportation
March 29:
- 9:26 p.m. – Zephaniah Ta-quawn Knighton (21) of Springfield was arrested on Center Street for:
- OUI Liquor over .08%
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Lights violation
- Alcohol in motor vehicle, possess open container of
March 30:
- 7:20 p.m. – Male (64) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Firearm, carry without license (loaded)
- Possession of ammunition without ID card
March 31:
- 1:09 a.m. – Male (35) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Operating after susension or revoked registration
- License suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- 1:00 p.m. – Male (25) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Leave scene of a personal injury accident
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
April 2:
- 2:13 p.m. – Male (36) of Chicopee was summonsed for:
- License suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- Electronic device, use while operation motor vehicle (1st offense)
April 3:
- 11:00 a.m. – Female (35) of Ludlow was arrested for:
- Warrant of apprehension
- 1:30 p.m. – Male (46) of Springfield was arrested in West Street for:
- Abuse prevention order, violate
- 1:38 p.m. – Female (53) of Belchertown was summonsed for:
- Operation after suspension or revoked registration
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Brakes violation, motor vehicle
- 2:55 p.m. – Male (23) of Chicopee was summonsed for:
- Abuse prevention order, violate
- 8:24 p.m. – Male (30) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Unregistered motor vehicle
April 4:
- 4:05 p.m. – Female (84) of Granby was summonsed for:
- Uninsured motor vehicle
April 5:
- 1:09 a.m. – Carlos F. Serrazina (41) of Ludlow was arrested on East Street for:
- OUI liquor over .08& (2nd offense)
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Marked lanes violation
April 6:
- 1:52 p.m. – Male (41) of Groton, Connecticut was summonsed for:
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Marked lanes violation
- Stop sign/red light/yield sign violation
April 7:
- 4:06 a.m. – Male (52) of Ludlow was arrested on Cady Street for:
- Assault & Battery on family/household member
- 5:10 p.m. – Male (28) of Ludlow was arrested off West Street for
- Courtesy booking
Apil 10:
- 9:24 a.m. – Bit Fung Lau (64) of Ludlow was arrested on Lakeview Avenue for
- Warrant arrest
- 9:46 p.m. – Male (19) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Operation after suspension or revoked registration
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- 10:17 p.m. – Male (26) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Attaching plates to a motor vehicle
- Unregistered motor vehicle
Apil 12:
- 1:27 a.m. – Male (32) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- 1:04 p.m. – Male (67) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Accost/annoy another person
- 6:28 p.m. – Male (21) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Marked lanes violation
- No inspection sticker
April 13:
- 6:47 a.m. – Male (53) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Assault & battery on family/household member
- 5:25 p.m. – James Mange (35), homeless was arrested on Cady Street for:
- Warrant arrest
April 15:
- 4:17 p.m. Male (36) of Chicopee was summonsed for:
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- 4:31 p.m. – Female (67) of Springfield was summonsed for:
- Assault with dangerous weapon
Apil 16:
- 8:35 p.m. – Male (29) of Palmer was summonsed for:
- License suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- Lights violation
April 17:
- 2:01 a.m. – Joao Neto (35) of Ludlow was arrested in West Street for:
- OUI – liquor over .08%
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
Speeding
- 6:54 p.m. – Ronald P. Fontaine (53) of Ludlow was arrested on Guertin Avenue for:
- Warrant arrest
Apil 18:
- 11:16 a.m. – Male (52), homeless was arrested in Munsing Street for:
- Breaking & entering for misdemeanor
- Abuse prevention order, violate
- Trespass
Apil 20:
- 11:31 a.m. – Male (61) of Framingham was summonsed for:
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- 3:55 p.m. – Juvenile Male (15) of New Bedford was summonsed for:
- Shoplifting by concealing merchandise
April 21:
- 1:51 a.m. – Christina P. Williams (36) of Ludlow was arrested in East Street for:
- OUI – liquor over .08& (2nd offense)
- Marked lanes violation
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
April 22:
- 11:09 p.m. – Male (40) of Chicopee was summonsed for:
- Assault & battery
- Threat to commit crime (A&B dangerous weapon)
- 11:09 p.m. – Male (40) of Springfield was summonsed for:
- Assault with dangerous weapon
- Threat to commit crime (A&B dangerous weapon)
April 24:
- 1:23 p.m. – Male (31) of Springfield was summonsed for:
- Operation after suspension or revoked registration
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- 9:00 p.m. – Male (45) of Springfield was summonsed for:
- Lights violation
- License revoked as HTO, operate motor vehicle with
Apil 25:
- 5:54 p.m. – Male (39) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Marked lanes violation
- License suspended, operate motor vehicle with (subsequent offense)
- Speeding
April 26:
- 9:38 p.m. – Randall J. Lepore (58), homeless was arrested for:
- Disorderly conduct
- Resist arrest
- Assault & battery on police officer (serious bodily injury)
- 11:30 p.m. – Male (41) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Assault & battery on family/household member
- Strangulation or suffocation
- Threat to commit crime (murder)
April 27:
- 1:48 p.m. – Juvenile male (16) of Ludlow was arrested off Center Street for:
- Assault and battery (domestic)
- 1:48 p.m. – Female (18) of Ludlow was arrested off of Center Street for:
- Assault with dangerous weapon
- Assault and battery (domestic)
April 29:
- 12:11 a.m. – Louis A. Thouin III (41) of Ludlow was arrested on Cady Street for:
- Warrant arrest
April 30:
- 1:14 a.m. – Male (21) of Springfield was summonsed for:
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle