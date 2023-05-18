LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 49 arrests and summons, including 9 domestic assault-related arrests, within 38 days.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 2,017 calls for service from March 24th through April 30th. Police arrested 49 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, 9 domestic assault-related arrests, one mental health warrant, and two juvenile arrests/summons.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and does not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:

March 24:

  • 6:36 p.m. – Male (26) of Ware was arrested on Chapin Street for:
    • Abuse prevention order, violate

March 25:

  • 12:54 a.m. – David Vaddy (22) of Springfield was arrested on Center Street for:
    • Warrant arrest
    • Drug, distribute (Class A)
    • Drug, distribute (Class B)
    • Drug, possess to distribute (Class D)

March 26:

  • 1:04 a.m. – Marcus Douglas Chaffee (26) of Ludlow was arrested on West Avenue for:
    • OUI – Liquor over .08%
    • Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
    • Speeding

March 27:

  • 1:54 a.m. – Male (30) of Springfield was summonsed for:
    • Operation after suspension or revoked registration
    • Uninsured motor vehicle
    • No inspection sticker
  • 10:26 p.m. – Michael S. Murphy (48) of Palmer was arrested on East Street for:
    • License suspended for OUI, operate motor vehicle with
    • Number plate violation

March 28:

  • 10:33 a.m. – Female (41) of Springfield was summonsed for:
    • Shoplifting by asportation

March 29:

  • 9:26 p.m. – Zephaniah Ta-quawn Knighton (21) of Springfield was arrested on Center Street for:
    • OUI Liquor over .08%
    • Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
    • Lights violation
    • Alcohol in motor vehicle, possess open container of

March 30:

  • 7:20 p.m. – Male (64) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Firearm, carry without license (loaded)
    • Possession of ammunition without ID card

March 31:

  • 1:09 a.m. – Male (35) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Operating after susension or revoked registration
    • License suspended, operate motor vehicle with
    • Uninsured motor vehicle
  • 1:00 p.m. – Male (25) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Leave scene of a personal injury accident
    • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

April 2:

  • 2:13 p.m. – Male (36) of Chicopee was summonsed for:
    • License suspended, operate motor vehicle with
    • Electronic device, use while operation motor vehicle (1st offense)

April 3:

  • 11:00 a.m. – Female (35) of Ludlow was arrested for:
    • Warrant of apprehension
  • 1:30 p.m. – Male (46) of Springfield was arrested in West Street for:
    • Abuse prevention order, violate
  • 1:38 p.m. – Female (53) of Belchertown was summonsed for:
    • Operation after suspension or revoked registration
    • Uninsured motor vehicle
    • Brakes violation, motor vehicle
  • 2:55 p.m. – Male (23) of Chicopee was summonsed for:
    • Abuse prevention order, violate
  • 8:24 p.m. – Male (30) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Uninsured motor vehicle
    • Unregistered motor vehicle

April 4:

  • 4:05 p.m. – Female (84) of Granby was summonsed for:
    • Uninsured motor vehicle

April 5:

  • 1:09 a.m. – Carlos F. Serrazina (41) of Ludlow was arrested on East Street for:
    • OUI liquor over .08& (2nd offense)
    • Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
    • Marked lanes violation

April 6:

  • 1:52 p.m. – Male (41) of Groton, Connecticut was summonsed for:
    • Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
    • Marked lanes violation
    • Stop sign/red light/yield sign violation

April 7:

  • 4:06 a.m. – Male (52) of Ludlow was arrested on Cady Street for:
    • Assault & Battery on family/household member
  • 5:10 p.m. – Male (28) of Ludlow was arrested off West Street for
    • Courtesy booking

Apil 10:

  • 9:24 a.m. – Bit Fung Lau (64) of Ludlow was arrested on Lakeview Avenue for
    • Warrant arrest
  • 9:46 p.m. – Male (19) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Operation after suspension or revoked registration
    • Uninsured motor vehicle
    • Unregistered motor vehicle
  • 10:17 p.m. – Male (26) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Attaching plates to a motor vehicle
    • Unregistered motor vehicle

Apil 12:

  • 1:27 a.m. – Male (32) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
  • 1:04 p.m. – Male (67) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Accost/annoy another person
  • 6:28 p.m. – Male (21) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
    • Marked lanes violation
    • No inspection sticker

April 13:

  • 6:47 a.m. – Male (53) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Assault & battery on family/household member
  • 5:25 p.m. – James Mange (35), homeless was arrested on Cady Street for:
    • Warrant arrest

April 15:

  • 4:17 p.m. Male (36) of Chicopee was summonsed for:
    • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
  • 4:31 p.m. – Female (67) of Springfield was summonsed for:
    • Assault with dangerous weapon

Apil 16:

  • 8:35 p.m. – Male (29) of Palmer was summonsed for:
    • License suspended, operate motor vehicle with
    • Lights violation

April 17:

  • 2:01 a.m. – Joao Neto (35) of Ludlow was arrested in West Street for:
    • OUI – liquor over .08%
    • Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Speeding

  • 6:54 p.m. – Ronald P. Fontaine (53) of Ludlow was arrested on Guertin Avenue for:
    • Warrant arrest

Apil 18:

  • 11:16 a.m. – Male (52), homeless was arrested in Munsing Street for:
    • Breaking & entering for misdemeanor
    • Abuse prevention order, violate
    • Trespass

Apil 20:

  • 11:31 a.m. – Male (61) of Framingham was summonsed for:
    • Uninsured motor vehicle
    • Unregistered motor vehicle
  • 3:55 p.m. – Juvenile Male (15) of New Bedford was summonsed for:
    • Shoplifting by concealing merchandise

April 21:

  • 1:51 a.m. – Christina P. Williams (36) of Ludlow was arrested in East Street for:
    • OUI – liquor over .08& (2nd offense)
    • Marked lanes violation
    • Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

April 22:

  • 11:09 p.m. – Male (40) of Chicopee was summonsed for:
    • Assault & battery
    • Threat to commit crime (A&B dangerous weapon)
  • 11:09 p.m. – Male (40) of Springfield was summonsed for:
    • Assault with dangerous weapon
    • Threat to commit crime (A&B dangerous weapon)

April 24:

  • 1:23 p.m. – Male (31) of Springfield was summonsed for:
    • Operation after suspension or revoked registration
    • Uninsured motor vehicle
  • 9:00 p.m. – Male (45) of Springfield was summonsed for:
    • Lights violation
    • License revoked as HTO, operate motor vehicle with

Apil 25:

  • 5:54 p.m. – Male (39) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Marked lanes violation
    • License suspended, operate motor vehicle with (subsequent offense)
    • Speeding

April 26:

  • 9:38 p.m. – Randall J. Lepore (58), homeless was arrested for:
    • Disorderly conduct
    • Resist arrest
    • Assault & battery on police officer (serious bodily injury)
  • 11:30 p.m. – Male (41) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Assault & battery on family/household member
    • Strangulation or suffocation
    • Threat to commit crime (murder)

April 27:

  • 1:48 p.m. – Juvenile male (16) of Ludlow was arrested off Center Street for:
    • Assault and battery (domestic)
  • 1:48 p.m. – Female (18) of Ludlow was arrested off of Center Street for:
    • Assault with dangerous weapon
    • Assault and battery (domestic)

April 29:

  • 12:11 a.m. – Louis A. Thouin III (41) of Ludlow was arrested on Cady Street for:
    • Warrant arrest

April 30:

  • 1:14 a.m. – Male (21) of Springfield was summonsed for:
    • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle