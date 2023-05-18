LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 49 arrests and summons, including 9 domestic assault-related arrests, within 38 days.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 2,017 calls for service from March 24th through April 30th. Police arrested 49 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, 9 domestic assault-related arrests, one mental health warrant, and two juvenile arrests/summons.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and does not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:

March 24:

6:36 p.m. – Male (26) of Ware was arrested on Chapin Street for: Abuse prevention order, violate



March 25:

12:54 a.m. – David Vaddy (22) of Springfield was arrested on Center Street for: Warrant arrest Drug, distribute (Class A) Drug, distribute (Class B) Drug, possess to distribute (Class D)

March 26:

1:04 a.m. – Marcus Douglas Chaffee (26) of Ludlow was arrested on West Avenue for: OUI – Liquor over .08% Negligent operation of a motor vehicle Speeding

March 27:

1:54 a.m. – Male (30) of Springfield was summonsed for: Operation after suspension or revoked registration Uninsured motor vehicle No inspection sticker



10:26 p.m. – Michael S. Murphy (48) of Palmer was arrested on East Street for: License suspended for OUI, operate motor vehicle with Number plate violation

March 28:

10:33 a.m. – Female (41) of Springfield was summonsed for: Shoplifting by asportation



March 29:

9:26 p.m. – Zephaniah Ta-quawn Knighton (21) of Springfield was arrested on Center Street for: OUI Liquor over .08% Negligent operation of a motor vehicle Lights violation Alcohol in motor vehicle, possess open container of

March 30:

7:20 p.m. – Male (64) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Firearm, carry without license (loaded) Possession of ammunition without ID card



March 31:

1:09 a.m. – Male (35) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Operating after susension or revoked registration License suspended, operate motor vehicle with Uninsured motor vehicle



1:00 p.m. – Male (25) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Leave scene of a personal injury accident Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle



April 2:

2:13 p.m. – Male (36) of Chicopee was summonsed for: License suspended, operate motor vehicle with Electronic device, use while operation motor vehicle (1st offense)



April 3:

11:00 a.m. – Female (35) of Ludlow was arrested for: Warrant of apprehension



1:30 p.m. – Male (46) of Springfield was arrested in West Street for: Abuse prevention order, violate



1:38 p.m. – Female (53) of Belchertown was summonsed for: Operation after suspension or revoked registration Uninsured motor vehicle Brakes violation, motor vehicle



2:55 p.m. – Male (23) of Chicopee was summonsed for: Abuse prevention order, violate



8:24 p.m. – Male (30) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Uninsured motor vehicle Unregistered motor vehicle



April 4:

4:05 p.m. – Female (84) of Granby was summonsed for: Uninsured motor vehicle



April 5:

1:09 a.m. – Carlos F. Serrazina (41) of Ludlow was arrested on East Street for: OUI liquor over .08& (2nd offense) Negligent operation of a motor vehicle Marked lanes violation

April 6:

1:52 p.m. – Male (41) of Groton, Connecticut was summonsed for: Negligent operation of a motor vehicle Marked lanes violation Stop sign/red light/yield sign violation



April 7:

4:06 a.m. – Male (52) of Ludlow was arrested on Cady Street for: Assault & Battery on family/household member



5:10 p.m. – Male (28) of Ludlow was arrested off West Street for Courtesy booking



Apil 10:

9:24 a.m. – Bit Fung Lau (64) of Ludlow was arrested on Lakeview Avenue for Warrant arrest

9:46 p.m. – Male (19) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Operation after suspension or revoked registration Uninsured motor vehicle Unregistered motor vehicle



10:17 p.m. – Male (26) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Attaching plates to a motor vehicle Unregistered motor vehicle



Apil 12:

1:27 a.m. – Male (32) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle



1:04 p.m. – Male (67) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Accost/annoy another person



6:28 p.m. – Male (21) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Negligent operation of a motor vehicle Marked lanes violation No inspection sticker



April 13:

6:47 a.m. – Male (53) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Assault & battery on family/household member



5:25 p.m. – James Mange (35), homeless was arrested on Cady Street for: Warrant arrest

April 15:

4:17 p.m. Male (36) of Chicopee was summonsed for: Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle



4:31 p.m. – Female (67) of Springfield was summonsed for: Assault with dangerous weapon



Apil 16:

8:35 p.m. – Male (29) of Palmer was summonsed for: License suspended, operate motor vehicle with Lights violation



April 17:

2:01 a.m. – Joao Neto (35) of Ludlow was arrested in West Street for: OUI – liquor over .08% Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

6:54 p.m. – Ronald P. Fontaine (53) of Ludlow was arrested on Guertin Avenue for: Warrant arrest

Apil 18:

11:16 a.m. – Male (52), homeless was arrested in Munsing Street for: Breaking & entering for misdemeanor Abuse prevention order, violate Trespass



Apil 20:

11:31 a.m. – Male (61) of Framingham was summonsed for: Uninsured motor vehicle Unregistered motor vehicle



3:55 p.m. – Juvenile Male (15) of New Bedford was summonsed for: Shoplifting by concealing merchandise



April 21:

1:51 a.m. – Christina P. Williams (36) of Ludlow was arrested in East Street for: OUI – liquor over .08& (2nd offense) Marked lanes violation Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

April 22:

11:09 p.m. – Male (40) of Chicopee was summonsed for: Assault & battery Threat to commit crime (A&B dangerous weapon)



11:09 p.m. – Male (40) of Springfield was summonsed for: Assault with dangerous weapon Threat to commit crime (A&B dangerous weapon)



April 24:

1:23 p.m. – Male (31) of Springfield was summonsed for: Operation after suspension or revoked registration Uninsured motor vehicle



9:00 p.m. – Male (45) of Springfield was summonsed for: Lights violation License revoked as HTO, operate motor vehicle with



Apil 25:

5:54 p.m. – Male (39) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Marked lanes violation License suspended, operate motor vehicle with (subsequent offense) Speeding



April 26:

9:38 p.m. – Randall J. Lepore (58), homeless was arrested for: Disorderly conduct Resist arrest Assault & battery on police officer (serious bodily injury)

11:30 p.m. – Male (41) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Assault & battery on family/household member Strangulation or suffocation Threat to commit crime (murder)



April 27:

1:48 p.m. – Juvenile male (16) of Ludlow was arrested off Center Street for: Assault and battery (domestic)



1:48 p.m. – Female (18) of Ludlow was arrested off of Center Street for: Assault with dangerous weapon Assault and battery (domestic)



April 29:

12:11 a.m. – Louis A. Thouin III (41) of Ludlow was arrested on Cady Street for: Warrant arrest

April 30: