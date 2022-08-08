LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 65 arrests, including 14 domestic assault-related arrests, within 58 days.
According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 2,913 calls for service from June 7th through August 4th. Police arrested 65 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, 14 domestic assault-related arrests, six mental health warrants, and seven juvenile arrests/summons.
The following information was released by Ludlow police and does not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:
June 10:
- 7:28 p.m. – Male (69) of Ludlow was arrested off of Chapin Street for:
- Assault On Family/Household Member
- Assault With Dangerous Weapon
June 14:
- 6:11 p.m. – Amanda Roche-Oquendo (35) of Springfield was arrested on Center Street for:
- Warrant Arrest
- 3:21 p.m. – Male (50) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Larceny Over $1200 By False Pretense
- Credit Card Fraid Over $1200
- Identity Fraud
June 15:
- 7:22 p.m. – Cody B. Witt (26) of Springfield was arrested on Miller Street for:
- Warrant Arrest
- Warrant Arrest
- Warrant Arrest
- Warrant Arrest
June 16:
- 11:18 p.m. – Female (43) of Ludlow was arrested off of Center Street for:
- A&B On Family/Household Member
June 18:
- 1:17 p.m. – Brenda Neff (24) of North Adams was arrested on Sewall Street for:
- Warrant Arrest
- Warrant Arrest
June 19:
- 8:38 a.m. – Male Juvenile (17) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Assault And Battery/Domestic
June 22:
- 7:55 a.m. – Male (44) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Abuse Prevention Order, Violate
- Abuse Prevention Order, Violate
- Abuse Prevention Order, Violate
- Abuse Prevention Order, Violate
- Abuse Prevention Order, Violate
- Abuse Prevention Order, Violate
- Abuse Prevention Order, Violate
- Abuse Prevention Order, Violate
- Abuse Prevention Order, Violate
June 24:
- 10:16 a.m. – Kevin G. Silva (31) of Ludlow was arrested on Miller Street for:
- Warrant Arrest
June 25:
- 2:16 a.m. – Male (19) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Firearm, Carry Without License
- Firearm, Store Improper Large Capacity
- Firearm On Way, Carry Loaded Large Capacity
- Firearm, Carry Without License Loaded
- Possession Of Ammuntion W/O Id Card
- Firearm On School Grounds, Carry
- 2:19 p.m. – Male (46) of Ware was arrested off of Chapin Street for:
- Abuse Prevention Order, Violate
June 28:
- 12:34 p.m. – Male (43) of Connecticut was summonsed for:
- Cultivation Of Marijuana
- -Drug, Possess Marijuana (12+ Plants)
- 12:34 p.m. – Male (34) of Connecticut was summonsed for:
- Cultivation Of Marijuana
- Drug, Possess Marijuana (12+ Plants)
July 2:
- 2:31 a.m. – Michelle J. Miller (32) of Connecticut was arrested on Holyoke Street for:
- Oui-Liquor Or .08% (3rd Offense)
- Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle
- Marked Lanes Violation
- Speeding
July 3:
- 8:01 p.m. – Melissa AI, Destromp (33) of Ludlow was arrested on East Street for:
- Warrant Arrest
July 12:
- 8:43 a.m. – Male (55) of Ludlow was arrested off of Center Street for:
- Assault On Family/Household Member
- 10:12 a.m. – Daniel D. Maciolek (41) of Chicopee was arrested on Harding Ave for:
- Utter Counterfeit Note
- Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle
- 3:48 p.m. – Aiden Sean Fogarty (23) of Palmer was arrested on East Street for:
- Trespass
July 13:
- 11:11 p.m. – Kurt F. Oelmann Jr. (55) of Ludlow was arrested on East Street for:
- Oui-Drugs
- Marked Lanes Violation
- Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle
July 14:
- 5:16 p.m. – Cassandra Lynn Lopes (31) of Ludlow was arrested on Howard Street for:
- OuiLiquor Or .08%
- A&B On Police officer
- A&B On Police officer
- A&B On Police officer
- Resist Arrest
- Disorderly Conduct
- Negligent Operation of A Motor Vehicle
July 16:
- 5:58 p.m. – Female (50) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Shoplifting By Asportation (3rd offense)
July 17:
- 5:58 p.m. – Male (44) of East Longmeadow was summonsed for:
- Assault And Battery/Domestic
- Threat To Commit Crime (Murder)
- Threat To Commit Crime (Arson)
- Vandalize Property
July 19:
- 1:14 p.m. – Juvenile Female (17) of Springfield was summonsed for:
- Motor Vehicle, Larceny of
July 23:
- 12:10 p.m. – Brittany Ann Gordon (32) of Ludlow was arrested on Oak Street for:
- Warrant Arrest
- 5:01 p.m. – Male (32) of Ludlow was arrested off of East Street for:
- A&B On Family/Household Member
- A&B On +60/Disabled With Serious Injury
- A&B With Dangerous Weapon +60 (Floor)
- A&B With Dangerous Weapon (Floor)
- A&B With Dangerous Weapon (Pole)
- Witness Intimidate
- Witness Intimidate
- Vandalize Property
- Warrant Arrest
- Warrant Arrest
- A&B With Dangerous Weapon (Toilet Bowl)
- A&B With Serious Bodily Injury
July 24
- 1:07 a.m. – Adrian AponteCruz (23) of Ludlow was arrested on Miller Street for:
- OuiLiquor Or .08%
- Negligent Operation of A Motor Vehicle
- Marked Lanes Violation
July 25:
- 1:48 p.m. – Andrea Michelle Green (41) of South Carolina was arrested on Center Street for:
- Fugitive From Justice Without Warrant
- 8:06 p.m. – Juvenile Male (16) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Vandalize Property
- B&E for Misdemeanor
- 8:06 p.m. – Juvenile Male (14) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Vandalize Property
- B&E for Misdemeanor
- 8:06 p.m. – Juvenile Male (14) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Vandalize Property
- B&E for Misdemeanor
- 8:06 p.m. – Juvenile Male (15) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Vandalize Property
- B&E for Misdemeanor
- 10:05 p.m. – Male Arrest (35) of Springfield was arrested off of Chapin Street for:
- A&B On Family/Household Member
- Resist Arrest
- Attaching Plates To A Motor Vehicle
- Resist Arrest
July 26:
- 4:03 p.m. – Female (25) of Springfield was summonsed for:
- Motor Vehicle, Malicious Damage To
- 9:02 p.m. – Male (26) of Ware was arrested off of Chapin Street for:
- Motor Vehicle, Larceny of
- A&B On Family/Household Member
- Stangulation Or Suffocation
July 30:
- 5:16 p.m. – Brian A. Fonseca (31) of Ludlow was arrested on Miller Street for:
- OuiLiquor Or .08%
- Negligent Operation of A Motor Vehicle
- Marked Lanes Violation
- Speeding
- 4:12 p.m. – Female (53) of Indian Orchard was summonsed for:
- Larceny Under $1200
- 4:44 p.m. – Male (29) of Ludlow was arrested off of Miller Street for:
- Assault And Battery(Domestic)
- Vandalize Property
- 11:16 p.m. – Male (30) of Chicopee was summonsed for:
- Assault On Family/Household Member
- Vandalize Property
July 31:
- 2:38 p.m. – Male, 18 of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Vandalize Property
- Vandalize Property
- 2:58 p.m. – Shawn Thomas Oneill (46) of Springfield was arrested on Stebbins Street for:
- OuiLiquor Or .08%
- 5:59 p.m. – Juvenile Male (15) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
- Assualt And Battery(Domestic)
- Threat To Commit Crime
August 2:
- 3:09 p.m. – Female (27) of West Springfield was summonsed for:
- Wiretap, Unlawful
August 3:
- 10:33 p.m. – Ryan Stephen Boland (46) of Connecticut was arrested on Pondview Drive for:
- OuiLiquor Or .08%
- License Suspended, Operate Motor Vehicle With