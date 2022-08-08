LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 65 arrests, including 14 domestic assault-related arrests, within 58 days.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 2,913 calls for service from June 7th through August 4th. Police arrested 65 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, 14 domestic assault-related arrests, six mental health warrants, and seven juvenile arrests/summons.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and does not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:

June 10:

7:28 p.m. – Male (69) of Ludlow was arrested off of Chapin Street for: Assault On Family/Household Member Assault With Dangerous Weapon



June 14:

6:11 p.m. – Amanda Roche-Oquendo (35) of Springfield was arrested on Center Street for: Warrant Arrest

3:21 p.m. – Male (50) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Larceny Over $1200 By False Pretense Credit Card Fraid Over $1200 Identity Fraud



June 15:

7:22 p.m. – Cody B. Witt (26) of Springfield was arrested on Miller Street for: Warrant Arrest Warrant Arrest Warrant Arrest Warrant Arrest

June 16:

11:18 p.m. – Female (43) of Ludlow was arrested off of Center Street for: A&B On Family/Household Member



June 18:

1:17 p.m. – Brenda Neff (24) of North Adams was arrested on Sewall Street for: Warrant Arrest Warrant Arrest

June 19:

8:38 a.m. – Male Juvenile (17) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Assault And Battery/Domestic



June 22:

7:55 a.m. – Male (44) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Abuse Prevention Order, Violate Abuse Prevention Order, Violate Abuse Prevention Order, Violate Abuse Prevention Order, Violate Abuse Prevention Order, Violate Abuse Prevention Order, Violate Abuse Prevention Order, Violate Abuse Prevention Order, Violate Abuse Prevention Order, Violate



June 24:

10:16 a.m. – Kevin G. Silv a (31) of Ludlow was arrested on Miller Street for:

June 25:

2:16 a.m. – Male (19) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Firearm, Carry Without License Firearm, Store Improper Large Capacity Firearm On Way, Carry Loaded Large Capacity Firearm, Carry Without License Loaded Possession Of Ammuntion W/O Id Card Firearm On School Grounds, Carry



2:19 p.m. – Male (46) of Ware was arrested off of Chapin Street for: Abuse Prevention Order, Violate



June 28:

12:34 p.m. – Male (43) of Connecticut was summonsed for: Cultivation Of Marijuana -Drug, Possess Marijuana (12+ Plants)



12:34 p.m. – Male (34) of Connecticut was summonsed for: Cultivation Of Marijuana Drug, Possess Marijuana (12+ Plants)



July 2:

2:31 a.m. – Michelle J. Miller (32) of Connecticut was arrested on Holyoke Street for: Oui-Liquor Or .08% (3rd Offense) Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle Marked Lanes Violation Speeding

July 3:

8:01 p.m. – Melissa AI, Destromp (33) of Ludlow was arrested on East Street for:

July 12:

8:43 a.m. – Male (55) of Ludlow was arrested off of Center Street for:

Assault On Family/Household Member

10:12 a.m. – Daniel D. Maciolek (41) of Chicopee was arrested on Harding Ave for:

Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle

3:48 p.m. – Aiden Sean Fogarty (23) of Palmer was arrested on East Street for:

July 13:

11:11 p.m. – Kurt F. Oelmann Jr. (55) of Ludlow was arrested on East Street for: Oui-Drugs Marked Lanes Violation Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle

July 14:

5:16 p.m. – Cassandra Lynn Lopes (31) of Ludlow was arrested on Howard Street for: OuiLiquor Or .08% A&B On Police officer A&B On Police officer A&B On Police officer Resist Arrest Disorderly Conduct Negligent Operation of A Motor Vehicle

July 16:

5:58 p.m. – Female (50) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Shoplifting By Asportation (3rd offense)



July 17:

5:58 p.m. – Male (44) of East Longmeadow was summonsed for: Assault And Battery/Domestic Threat To Commit Crime (Murder) Threat To Commit Crime (Arson) Vandalize Property



July 19:

1:14 p.m. – Juvenile Female (17) of Springfield was summonsed for: Motor Vehicle, Larceny of



July 23:

12:10 p.m. – Brittany Ann Gordon (32) of Ludlow was arrested on Oak Street for: Warrant Arrest

5:01 p.m. – Male (32) of Ludlow was arrested off of East Street for: A&B On Family/Household Member A&B On +60/Disabled With Serious Injury A&B With Dangerous Weapon +60 (Floor) A&B With Dangerous Weapon (Floor) A&B With Dangerous Weapon (Pole) Witness Intimidate Witness Intimidate Vandalize Property Warrant Arrest Warrant Arrest A&B With Dangerous Weapon (Toilet Bowl) A&B With Serious Bodily Injury



July 24

1:07 a.m. – Adrian AponteCruz (23) of Ludlow was arrested on Miller Street for: OuiLiquor Or .08% Negligent Operation of A Motor Vehicle Marked Lanes Violation

July 25:

1:48 p.m. – Andrea Michelle Green (41) of South Carolina was arrested on Center Street for: Fugitive From Justice Without Warrant

8:06 p.m. – Juvenile Male (16) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Vandalize Property B&E for Misdemeanor



8:06 p.m. – Juvenile Male (14) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Vandalize Property B&E for Misdemeanor



8:06 p.m. – Juvenile Male (14) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Vandalize Property B&E for Misdemeanor



8:06 p.m. – Juvenile Male (15) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Vandalize Property B&E for Misdemeanor



10:05 p.m. – Male Arrest (35) of Springfield was arrested off of Chapin Street for: A&B On Family/Household Member Resist Arrest Attaching Plates To A Motor Vehicle Resist Arrest



July 26:

4:03 p.m. – Female (25) of Springfield was summonsed for:

Motor Vehicle, Malicious Damage To

9:02 p.m. – Male (26) of Ware was arrested off of Chapin Street for: Motor Vehicle, Larceny of A&B On Family/Household Member Stangulation Or Suffocation



July 30:

5:16 p.m. – Brian A. Fonseca (31) of Ludlow was arrested on Miller Street for: OuiLiquor Or .08% Negligent Operation of A Motor Vehicle Marked Lanes Violation Speeding

4:12 p.m. – Female (53) of Indian Orchard was summonsed for: Larceny Under $1200



4:44 p.m. – Male (29) of Ludlow was arrested off of Miller Street for: Assault And Battery(Domestic) Vandalize Property



11:16 p.m. – Male (30) of Chicopee was summonsed for: Assault On Family/Household Member Vandalize Property



July 31:

2:38 p.m. – Male, 18 of Ludlow was summonsed for: Vandalize Property Vandalize Property



2:58 p.m. – Shawn Thomas Oneill (46) of Springfield was arrested on Stebbins Street for: OuiLiquor Or .08%

5:59 p.m. – Juvenile Male (15) of Ludlow was summonsed for: Assualt And Battery(Domestic) Threat To Commit Crime



August 2:

3:09 p.m. – Female (27) of West Springfield was summonsed for: Wiretap, Unlawful



August 3: