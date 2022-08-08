LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 65 arrests, including 14 domestic assault-related arrests, within 58 days.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 2,913 calls for service from June 7th through August 4th. Police arrested 65 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, 14 domestic assault-related arrests, six mental health warrants, and seven juvenile arrests/summons.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and does not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:

June 10:

  • 7:28 p.m. – Male (69) of Ludlow was arrested off of Chapin Street for:
    • Assault On Family/Household Member
    • Assault With Dangerous Weapon

June 14:

  • 6:11 p.m. – Amanda Roche-Oquendo (35) of Springfield was arrested on Center Street for:
    • Warrant Arrest
  • 3:21 p.m. – Male (50) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Larceny Over $1200 By False Pretense
    • Credit Card Fraid Over $1200
    • Identity Fraud

June 15:

  • 7:22 p.m. – Cody B. Witt (26) of Springfield was arrested on Miller Street for:
    • Warrant Arrest
    • Warrant Arrest
    • Warrant Arrest
    • Warrant Arrest

June 16:

  • 11:18 p.m. – Female (43) of Ludlow was arrested off of Center Street for:
    • A&B On Family/Household Member

June 18:

  • 1:17 p.m. – Brenda Neff (24) of North Adams was arrested on Sewall Street for:
    • Warrant Arrest
    • Warrant Arrest

June 19:

  • 8:38 a.m. – Male Juvenile (17) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Assault And Battery/Domestic

June 22:

  • 7:55 a.m. – Male (44) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Abuse Prevention Order, Violate
    • Abuse Prevention Order, Violate
    • Abuse Prevention Order, Violate
    • Abuse Prevention Order, Violate
    • Abuse Prevention Order, Violate
    • Abuse Prevention Order, Violate
    • Abuse Prevention Order, Violate
    • Abuse Prevention Order, Violate
    • Abuse Prevention Order, Violate

June 24:

  • 10:16 a.m. – Kevin G. Silva (31) of Ludlow was arrested on Miller Street for:
  • Warrant Arrest

June 25:

  • 2:16 a.m. – Male (19) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Firearm, Carry Without License
    • Firearm, Store Improper Large Capacity
    • Firearm On Way, Carry Loaded Large Capacity
    • Firearm, Carry Without License Loaded
    • Possession Of Ammuntion W/O Id Card
    • Firearm On School Grounds, Carry
  • 2:19 p.m. – Male (46) of Ware was arrested off of Chapin Street for:
    • Abuse Prevention Order, Violate

June 28:

  • 12:34 p.m. – Male (43) of Connecticut was summonsed for:
    • Cultivation Of Marijuana
    • -Drug, Possess Marijuana (12+ Plants)
  • 12:34 p.m. – Male (34) of Connecticut was summonsed for:
    • Cultivation Of Marijuana
    • Drug, Possess Marijuana (12+ Plants)
Two Connecticut men charged in Ludlow marijuana growing operation

July 2:

  • 2:31 a.m. – Michelle J. Miller (32) of Connecticut was arrested on Holyoke Street for:
    • Oui-Liquor Or .08% (3rd Offense)
    • Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle
    • Marked Lanes Violation
    • Speeding

July 3:

  • 8:01 p.m. – Melissa AI, Destromp (33) of Ludlow was arrested on East Street for:
  • Warrant Arrest

July 12:

  • 8:43 a.m. – Male (55) of Ludlow was arrested off of Center Street for:
  • Assault On Family/Household Member
  • 10:12 a.m. – Daniel D. Maciolek (41) of Chicopee was arrested on Harding Ave for:
  • Utter Counterfeit Note
  • Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle
  • 3:48 p.m. – Aiden Sean Fogarty (23) of Palmer was arrested on East Street for:
  • Trespass

July 13:

  • 11:11 p.m. – Kurt F. Oelmann Jr. (55) of Ludlow was arrested on East Street for:
    • Oui-Drugs
    • Marked Lanes Violation
    • Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle

July 14:

  • 5:16 p.m. – Cassandra Lynn Lopes (31) of Ludlow was arrested on Howard Street for:
    • OuiLiquor Or .08%
    • A&B On Police officer
    • A&B On Police officer
    • A&B On Police officer
    • Resist Arrest
    • Disorderly Conduct
    • Negligent Operation of A Motor Vehicle

July 16:

  • 5:58 p.m. – Female (50) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Shoplifting By Asportation (3rd offense)

July 17:

  • 5:58 p.m. – Male (44) of East Longmeadow was summonsed for:
    • Assault And Battery/Domestic
    • Threat To Commit Crime (Murder)
    • Threat To Commit Crime (Arson)
    • Vandalize Property

July 19:

  • 1:14 p.m. – Juvenile Female (17) of Springfield was summonsed for:
    • Motor Vehicle, Larceny of

July 23:

  • 12:10 p.m. – Brittany Ann Gordon (32) of Ludlow was arrested on Oak Street for:
    • Warrant Arrest
  • 5:01 p.m. – Male (32) of Ludlow was arrested off of East Street for:
    • A&B On Family/Household Member
    • A&B On +60/Disabled With Serious Injury
    • A&B With Dangerous Weapon +60 (Floor)
    • A&B With Dangerous Weapon (Floor)
    • A&B With Dangerous Weapon (Pole)
    • Witness Intimidate
    • Witness Intimidate
    • Vandalize Property
    • Warrant Arrest
    • Warrant Arrest
    • A&B With Dangerous Weapon (Toilet Bowl)
    • A&B With Serious Bodily Injury

July 24

  • 1:07 a.m. – Adrian AponteCruz (23) of Ludlow was arrested on Miller Street for:
    • OuiLiquor Or .08%
    • Negligent Operation of A Motor Vehicle
    • Marked Lanes Violation

July 25:

  • 1:48 p.m. – Andrea Michelle Green (41) of South Carolina was arrested on Center Street for:
    • Fugitive From Justice Without Warrant
  • 8:06 p.m. – Juvenile Male (16) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Vandalize Property
    • B&E for Misdemeanor
  • 8:06 p.m. – Juvenile Male (14) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Vandalize Property
    • B&E for Misdemeanor
  • 8:06 p.m. – Juvenile Male (14) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Vandalize Property
    • B&E for Misdemeanor
  • 8:06 p.m. – Juvenile Male (15) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Vandalize Property
    • B&E for Misdemeanor
  • 10:05 p.m. – Male Arrest (35) of Springfield was arrested off of Chapin Street for:
    • A&B On Family/Household Member
    • Resist Arrest
    • Attaching Plates To A Motor Vehicle
    • Resist Arrest

July 26:

  • 4:03 p.m. – Female (25) of Springfield was summonsed for:
  • Motor Vehicle, Malicious Damage To
  • 9:02 p.m. – Male (26) of Ware was arrested off of Chapin Street for:
    • Motor Vehicle, Larceny of
    • A&B On Family/Household Member
    • Stangulation Or Suffocation

July 30:

  • 5:16 p.m. – Brian A. Fonseca (31) of Ludlow was arrested on Miller Street for:
    • OuiLiquor Or .08%
    • Negligent Operation of A Motor Vehicle
    • Marked Lanes Violation
    • Speeding
  • 4:12 p.m. – Female (53) of Indian Orchard was summonsed for:
    • Larceny Under $1200
  • 4:44 p.m. – Male (29) of Ludlow was arrested off of Miller Street for:
    • Assault And Battery(Domestic)
    • Vandalize Property
  • 11:16 p.m. – Male (30) of Chicopee was summonsed for:
    • Assault On Family/Household Member
    • Vandalize Property

July 31:

  • 2:38 p.m. – Male, 18 of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Vandalize Property
    • Vandalize Property
  • 2:58 p.m. – Shawn Thomas Oneill (46) of Springfield was arrested on Stebbins Street for:
    • OuiLiquor Or .08%
  • 5:59 p.m. – Juvenile Male (15) of Ludlow was summonsed for:
    • Assualt And Battery(Domestic)
    • Threat To Commit Crime

August 2:

  • 3:09 p.m. – Female (27) of West Springfield was summonsed for:
    • Wiretap, Unlawful

August 3:

  • 10:33 p.m. – Ryan Stephen Boland (46) of Connecticut was arrested on Pondview Drive for:
    • OuiLiquor Or .08%
    • License Suspended, Operate Motor Vehicle With