LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 66 arrests and summons, including nine domestic assault-related arrests, within 37 days.

According to the arrest log by the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 2,090 calls for service from July 20th through August 25th. Police arrested 66 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, nine domestic assault-related arrests. 2 arrested for mental health warrants, and two juvenile arrests or summons.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and does not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:

July 20:

3:37 a.m. – 34-year-old Springfield man was summonsed for: Leave scene of property damage Leave scene of property damage Negligent operation of a motor vehicle Marked lanes violation



July 21:

5:08 p.m. – 26-year-old Springfield man was summonsed for: License suspended, operate motor vehicle with



8:48 a.m. – 23-year-old Springfield man was summonsed for: Indecent assault and battery on person 14 or over



1:17 p.m. – 32-year-old Chicopee man was summonsed for: License suspended, operate motor vehicle with



July 22:

3:35 a.m. – 24-year-old East Longmeadow man was summonsed for: Uninsured motor vehicle Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with Unregistered motor vehicle



5:09 p.m. – 36-year-old Holyoke man was summonsed for: Indecent assault and battery on person 14 or over



July 23:

9:46 a.m. – 29-year-old Ludlow man was summonsed for: Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle



10:05 a.m. – Hector Reyes (42) of Chicopee was arrested on Chapin Street for: Warrant arrest License suspended, operate motor vehicle with Uninsured motor vehicle Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with Unregistered motor vehicle



3:58 p.m. – 33-year-old Chicope man was summonsed for: License suspended, operate motor vehicle with No inspection sticker



July 24:

8:24 a.m. – 22-year-old Springfield woman was summonsed for: Uninsured motor vehicle Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with Unregistered motor vehicle



10:39 a.m. – 25-year-old Springfield woman was summonsed for: Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with



1:31 p.m. – 37-year-old Ware woman was summonsed for: Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle No inspection sticker



1:49 p.m. – 20-year-old Chicopee woman was summonsed for: Uninsured motor vehicle Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with Unregistered motor vehicle



July 25:

9:27 a.m. – 38-year-old Ludlow man was arrested off of Cady Street for: Warrant of apprehension



4 p.m. – 28-year-old Three Rivers woman was summonsed for: License suspended, operate motor vehicle with Marked lanes violation



7:29 p.m. – 48-year-old Ludlow man was summonsed for: License suspended, operate motor vehicle with No inspection sticker



July 26:

1:26 a.m. – 24-year-old Springfield man was summonsed for: License suspended, operate motor vehicle with Speeding



10:11 a.m. – 47-year-old Ludlow man was summonsed for: License suspended, operate motor vehicle with



4:29 p.m. – 26-year-old Ludlow man was summonsed for: Assault and battery on police officer Assault and battery on police officer Assault and battery on police officer Assault and battery on police officer Resist arrest Vandalize property



July 27:

7:15 a.m. – 36-year-old Ludlow woman was arrested off of West Street for: Assault and battery (domestic)



8:59 a.m. – 38-year-old Ludlow man was off of Cady Street for: Warrant of apprehension



July 28:

12:14 p.m. – David R. Clark (36) of Belchertown was arrested on West Street for: OUI – Drugs Negligent operation of a motor vehicle Speeding



July 29:

2:33 a.m. – 24-year-old Hartford, Conn. man was summonsed for: Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle



July 30:

2:05 p.m. – 24-year-old Ludlow man was arrested on Chapin Street for: Assault and battery on family/household member Stragulation or suffocations Witness/juror/police/court official, intimidate Kidnapping Assault to murder



10:23 p.m. – 26-year-old Wilbraham man was summonsed for: Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with Unregistered motor vehicle Uninsured motor vehicle



July 31:

12:16 a.m. – 20-year-old Ludlow woman was summonsed for: Negligent operation of a motor vehicle Alcohol in motor vehicle, posses open container of



August 2:

9:18 p.m. – 25-year-old Springfield man was summonsed for: Operation after suspension or revoked registration Uninsured motor vehicle



August 3:

7:04 p.m. 32-year-old Turners Falls woman was summonsed for: Negligent operation of a motor vehicle Leave scene of property damage Marked lanes violation Drug possess (Class E)



7:30 p.m. Gloria Ann Cruz (44) of Ludlow was arrested on Higher Street for: Disorderly conduct Resist arrest Assault and battery on police officer



August 4:

2:15 p.m. – Gloria Ann Cruz (44) of Ludlow was arrested on Higher Street for: Warrant arrest



3:57 p.m. 27-year-old Springfield woman was summonsed for: Larceny from person +65 Credit card, larceny of Larceny over $250 from +60/disabled



8:23 p.m. – 21-year-old Springfield man was summonsed for: Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with Unregistered motor vehicle No inspection sticker



9:02 p.m. – 26-year-old Springfield man was summonsed for: Operating after suspension or revoked registration Uninsured motor vehicle



August 5:

9:04 p.m. – 49-year-old Ludlow man was arrested on East Street for: Assault and battery on family/household member



August 7:

5:01 a.m. – 42-year-old Ludlow man was arrested off of Howard Street for: Abuse prevention order, violate



August 8:

12:45 p.m. – Michael Arocho (23) 0f Ludlow was arrested on Center Street for: Use motor vehicle without authority License suspended, operate motor vehicle with



9:07 p.m. – 30-year-old Ludlow man was summonsed for: Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle Unregistered motor vehicle Marked lanes violation



August 9:

8:53 p.m. – 54-year-old Palmer man was summonsed for: License suspended, operate motor vehicle with



11:24 p.m. – 24-year-old Indian Orchard woman was summonsed for: Number plate violation to conceal ID Uninsured motor vehicle Unregistered motor vehicle Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle Receive stolen property (-$1,200)



August 10:

9:45 a.m. – 66-year-old Springfield woman was summonsed for: Shoplifting by asportation Trespass



9:57 a.m. – 41-year-old Springfield woman was summonsed for: Shoplifting by asportation Trespass Shoplifting by asportation Trespass



4:04 p.m. – 39-year-old Springfield man was summonsed for: Operating after suspension or revoked registration Uninsured motor vehicle Unregistered motor vehicle



4:39 p.m. – 32-year-old Springfield man was summonsed for: License suspended, operate motor vehicle with



August 11:

5:36 p.m. – 49-year-old Chicopee man was summonsed for: Oui – Liquor or. .08% (5th offense) Negligent operation of a motor vehicle Stop for police, fail License revoked as HTO, operate motor vehicle with Uninsured motor vehicle Unregistered motor vehicle Marked lanes violation Speeding Number plate missing Helmet violation, motorcycle



11:30 p.m. – 19-year-old Palmer man was summonsed for: Assault and battery



August 12:

4:59 a.m. – 51-year-old Ludlow man was arrested off of Center Street for: Assault and battery on family/household member Vandalize property



August 14:

2:02 a.m. – 23-year-old Ludlow man was summonsed for: Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle



2:21 p.m. – 32-year-old Ludlow man was summonsed for: Operating after suspension or revoked registration Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle Uninsured motor vehicle



August 15:

1:33 a.m. – 34-year-old Ludlow man was summonsed for: Attaching plated to a motor vehicle License suspended, operate motor vehicle with Unregistered motor vehicle



August 16:

2:45 p.m. – 28-year-old Ludlow woman was summonsed for: Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with Uninsured motor vehicle



August 17:

7:03 p.m. – 36-year-old Ludlow man was arrested on Randall Road for: Assault and battery on family/household member Vandalize property Witness/juror/police/court official, intimidate



August 19:

12:42 p.m. – 61-year-old Ludlow man was summonsed for: Uninsured motor vehicle Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with Failure to use care starting/stopping



6:07 p.m. – 30-year-old Ludlow man was summonsed for: Larceny under $1,200 Abuse prevention order, violate



August 20:

1:52 a.m. – 20-year-old Chicopee man was summonsed for: Negligent operation of a motor vehicle Marked lanes violation Electronic device, use while operating motor vehicle (1st offense) Speeding Alcohol in motor vehicle, possess open container of Seat belt, fail; wear



10:38 p.m. – 25-year-old Springfield woman was summonsed for: Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with Uninsured motor vehicle Unregistered motor vehicle



August 21:

5:15 p.m. – 23-year-old Springfield woman was summonsed for: Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with Uninsured motor vehicle Unregistered motor vehicle



6:14 p.m. – 27-year-old Ludlow man was summonsed for: Larceny over $1,200 Vandalize property



6:14 p.m. – 27-year-old Ludlow man was summonsed for: Assault and battery Larceny over $1,200



August 22:

9:41 a.m. – 38-year-old Indian Orchard woman was summonsed for: Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with Uninsured motor vehicle



August 23:

5:04 p.m. – 35-year-old Ludlow woman was summonsed for: OUI – drugs



August 24:

7:57 a.m. – 40-year-old Ludlow man was arrested off of Center Street for: Assault and battery (domestic) Indecent assault and battery on person 14 or over



3:09 p.m. – 36-year-old Ludlow woman was summonsed for: Harassment prevention order, violate



August 25:

4:25 p.m. – 36-year-old Ludlow man was summonsed for: License suspended, operate motor vehicle with No inspection sticker

