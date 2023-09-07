LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 66 arrests and summons, including nine domestic assault-related arrests, within 37 days.
According to the arrest log by the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 2,090 calls for service from July 20th through August 25th. Police arrested 66 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, nine domestic assault-related arrests. 2 arrested for mental health warrants, and two juvenile arrests or summons.
The following information was released by Ludlow police and does not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:
July 20:
- 3:37 a.m. – 34-year-old Springfield man was summonsed for:
- Leave scene of property damage
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Marked lanes violation
July 21:
- 5:08 p.m. – 26-year-old Springfield man was summonsed for:
- License suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- 8:48 a.m. – 23-year-old Springfield man was summonsed for:
- Indecent assault and battery on person 14 or over
- 1:17 p.m. – 32-year-old Chicopee man was summonsed for:
- License suspended, operate motor vehicle with
July 22:
- 3:35 a.m. – 24-year-old East Longmeadow man was summonsed for:
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- 5:09 p.m. – 36-year-old Holyoke man was summonsed for:
- Indecent assault and battery on person 14 or over
July 23:
- 9:46 a.m. – 29-year-old Ludlow man was summonsed for:
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- 10:05 a.m. – Hector Reyes (42) of Chicopee was arrested on Chapin Street for:
- Warrant arrest
- License suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- 3:58 p.m. – 33-year-old Chicope man was summonsed for:
- License suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- No inspection sticker
July 24:
- 8:24 a.m. – 22-year-old Springfield woman was summonsed for:
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- 10:39 a.m. – 25-year-old Springfield woman was summonsed for:
- Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- 1:31 p.m. – 37-year-old Ware woman was summonsed for:
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- No inspection sticker
- 1:49 p.m. – 20-year-old Chicopee woman was summonsed for:
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- Unregistered motor vehicle
July 25:
- 9:27 a.m. – 38-year-old Ludlow man was arrested off of Cady Street for:
- Warrant of apprehension
- 4 p.m. – 28-year-old Three Rivers woman was summonsed for:
- License suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- Marked lanes violation
- 7:29 p.m. – 48-year-old Ludlow man was summonsed for:
- License suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- No inspection sticker
July 26:
- 1:26 a.m. – 24-year-old Springfield man was summonsed for:
- License suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- Speeding
- 10:11 a.m. – 47-year-old Ludlow man was summonsed for:
- License suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- 4:29 p.m. – 26-year-old Ludlow man was summonsed for:
- Assault and battery on police officer
- Assault and battery on police officer
- Assault and battery on police officer
- Assault and battery on police officer
- Resist arrest
- Vandalize property
July 27:
- 7:15 a.m. – 36-year-old Ludlow woman was arrested off of West Street for:
- Assault and battery (domestic)
- 8:59 a.m. – 38-year-old Ludlow man was off of Cady Street for:
- Warrant of apprehension
July 28:
- 12:14 p.m. – David R. Clark (36) of Belchertown was arrested on West Street for:
- OUI – Drugs
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Speeding
July 29:
- 2:33 a.m. – 24-year-old Hartford, Conn. man was summonsed for:
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
July 30:
- 2:05 p.m. – 24-year-old Ludlow man was arrested on Chapin Street for:
- Assault and battery on family/household member
- Stragulation or suffocations
- Witness/juror/police/court official, intimidate
- Kidnapping
- Assault to murder
- 10:23 p.m. – 26-year-old Wilbraham man was summonsed for:
- Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- Uninsured motor vehicle
July 31:
- 12:16 a.m. – 20-year-old Ludlow woman was summonsed for:
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Alcohol in motor vehicle, posses open container of
August 2:
- 9:18 p.m. – 25-year-old Springfield man was summonsed for:
- Operation after suspension or revoked registration
- Uninsured motor vehicle
August 3:
- 7:04 p.m. 32-year-old Turners Falls woman was summonsed for:
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Leave scene of property damage
- Marked lanes violation
- Drug possess (Class E)
- 7:30 p.m. Gloria Ann Cruz (44) of Ludlow was arrested on Higher Street for:
- Disorderly conduct
- Resist arrest
- Assault and battery on police officer
August 4:
- 2:15 p.m. – Gloria Ann Cruz (44) of Ludlow was arrested on Higher Street for:
- Warrant arrest
- 3:57 p.m. 27-year-old Springfield woman was summonsed for:
- Larceny from person +65
- Credit card, larceny of
- Larceny over $250 from +60/disabled
- 8:23 p.m. – 21-year-old Springfield man was summonsed for:
- Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- No inspection sticker
- 9:02 p.m. – 26-year-old Springfield man was summonsed for:
- Operating after suspension or revoked registration
- Uninsured motor vehicle
August 5:
- 9:04 p.m. – 49-year-old Ludlow man was arrested on East Street for:
- Assault and battery on family/household member
August 7:
- 5:01 a.m. – 42-year-old Ludlow man was arrested off of Howard Street for:
- Abuse prevention order, violate
August 8:
- 12:45 p.m. – Michael Arocho (23) 0f Ludlow was arrested on Center Street for:
- Use motor vehicle without authority
- License suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- 9:07 p.m. – 30-year-old Ludlow man was summonsed for:
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- Marked lanes violation
August 9:
- 8:53 p.m. – 54-year-old Palmer man was summonsed for:
- License suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- 11:24 p.m. – 24-year-old Indian Orchard woman was summonsed for:
- Number plate violation to conceal ID
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- Receive stolen property (-$1,200)
August 10:
- 9:45 a.m. – 66-year-old Springfield woman was summonsed for:
- Shoplifting by asportation
- Trespass
- 9:57 a.m. – 41-year-old Springfield woman was summonsed for:
- Shoplifting by asportation
- Trespass
- 4:04 p.m. – 39-year-old Springfield man was summonsed for:
- Operating after suspension or revoked registration
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- 4:39 p.m. – 32-year-old Springfield man was summonsed for:
- License suspended, operate motor vehicle with
August 11:
- 5:36 p.m. – 49-year-old Chicopee man was summonsed for:
- Oui – Liquor or. .08% (5th offense)
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Stop for police, fail
- License revoked as HTO, operate motor vehicle with
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- Marked lanes violation
- Speeding
- Number plate missing
- Helmet violation, motorcycle
- 11:30 p.m. – 19-year-old Palmer man was summonsed for:
- Assault and battery
August 12:
- 4:59 a.m. – 51-year-old Ludlow man was arrested off of Center Street for:
- Assault and battery on family/household member
- Vandalize property
August 14:
- 2:02 a.m. – 23-year-old Ludlow man was summonsed for:
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- 2:21 p.m. – 32-year-old Ludlow man was summonsed for:
- Operating after suspension or revoked registration
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- Uninsured motor vehicle
August 15:
- 1:33 a.m. – 34-year-old Ludlow man was summonsed for:
- Attaching plated to a motor vehicle
- License suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- Unregistered motor vehicle
August 16:
- 2:45 p.m. – 28-year-old Ludlow woman was summonsed for:
- Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- Uninsured motor vehicle
August 17:
- 7:03 p.m. – 36-year-old Ludlow man was arrested on Randall Road for:
- Assault and battery on family/household member
- Vandalize property
- Witness/juror/police/court official, intimidate
August 19:
- 12:42 p.m. – 61-year-old Ludlow man was summonsed for:
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- Failure to use care starting/stopping
- 6:07 p.m. – 30-year-old Ludlow man was summonsed for:
- Larceny under $1,200
- Abuse prevention order, violate
August 20:
- 1:52 a.m. – 20-year-old Chicopee man was summonsed for:
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Marked lanes violation
- Electronic device, use while operating motor vehicle (1st offense)
- Speeding
- Alcohol in motor vehicle, possess open container of
- Seat belt, fail; wear
- 10:38 p.m. – 25-year-old Springfield woman was summonsed for:
- Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Unregistered motor vehicle
August 21:
- 5:15 p.m. – 23-year-old Springfield woman was summonsed for:
- Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- 6:14 p.m. – 27-year-old Ludlow man was summonsed for:
- Larceny over $1,200
- Vandalize property
- 6:14 p.m. – 27-year-old Ludlow man was summonsed for:
- Assault and battery
- Larceny over $1,200
August 22:
- 9:41 a.m. – 38-year-old Indian Orchard woman was summonsed for:
- Registration suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- Uninsured motor vehicle
August 23:
- 5:04 p.m. – 35-year-old Ludlow woman was summonsed for:
- OUI – drugs
August 24:
- 7:57 a.m. – 40-year-old Ludlow man was arrested off of Center Street for:
- Assault and battery (domestic)
- Indecent assault and battery on person 14 or over
- 3:09 p.m. – 36-year-old Ludlow woman was summonsed for:
- Harassment prevention order, violate
August 25:
- 4:25 p.m. – 36-year-old Ludlow man was summonsed for:
- License suspended, operate motor vehicle with
- No inspection sticker
