NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 20-year-old has been arrested for the shooting of a New Bedford police detective.

According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, Cheybane Vasconcelos-Furtado of New Bedford was wanted for a shooting that happened on July 17 in the South End of New Bedford where a detective was shot in the face.

The Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section South Team (VFAS South) completed an in-depth investigation that determined that Vasconcelos-Furtado was likely in the north end of New Bedford.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., VFAS South, along with members of the ATF, Bristol County State Police Detective Unit, and New Bedford Police were sent to a residence on Worcester Street and before the officers spoke with the homeowners, Vasconcelos-Furtado was arrested trying to leave the residence through the back door.

Vasconcelos-Furtado was taken to the New Bedford Police headquarters where he was booked and held pending a court appearance.