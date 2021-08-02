Arrest made after dirt biker assaults driver at the “X” in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested Monday morning after a dozen dirt bikers assaulted a driver with their helmets at the “X” in Springfield nearly one month ago.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Springfield mayor’s office, at around 7 a.m. members of the Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension Unit, U.S. Marshals Task Force, Massachusetts State Police VFAS, Holyoke Police Department and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department arrested 23-year-old Juan Rodriguez-Menier in Holyoke.

Springfield Police Detectives requested and were granted an arrest warrant on July 20 for Rodriguez-Menier’s involvement in an assault from July 5. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 5 at the intersection of Sumner and Belmont Avenues. Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said the driver of the car hit the wheel of one of the dirt bikes, and that lead to an altercation with about a dozen dirt bike riders.

Officers located an adult man on the ground and immediately provided first aid before he was to Baystate Health, where he remained in critical, but stable condition with severe head trauma.

After investigation, detectives say a group of dirt bike riders had cut off the victim’s car and a small collision between the victim’s vehicle and a dirt bike occurred. A verbal altercation started and the driver exited his car where the assault occurred.

“Our Detectives continue to do an excellent job and in this case identified an individual responsible for this awful attack. Our Warrant Apprehension Unit and our regional partners did a fantastic job being able to locate this suspect under difficult circumstances. Investigations take time and effort and we got a positive result today due to the hard work of the women and men in the Springfield Police Department,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “Outstanding work by our brave and dedicated Springfield Police Department, especially our Detective Bureau lead by Captain Trent Duda. I want to thank all of our regional partners for their efforts in identifying and tracking down this suspect – terrific work by everyone involved. This was an awful incident that should have never escalated into an altercation where the victim ended up in critical but stable condition at the hospital. Commissioner Clapprood and I will continue to utilize every means possible to crackdown on these illegal dirt bikes and off-road vehicles plaguing our streets and terrorizing our residents and business community. I respectfully ask for our state delegation to support and pass our special home rule legislation sponsored by State Representative Orlando Ramos. This legislation will help our SPD tackle this ongoing quality of life issue.”

Juan Rodriguez-Menier of Holyoke is charged with the following:

Arrest Warrant

Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon causing Serious Bodily Injury (Shod Foot)

Armed Assault to Murder

Rodriguez-Menier is being arraigned in Holyoke District Court.