Arrest made after firearms, cash, cocaine seized from home in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two firearms, cocaine, and cash were seized from a home on Blanding Street in Springfield Friday night after an investigation into the illegal sale of cocaine.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, detectives have been investigating the illegal sale of cocaine from a home on Blanding Street with 38-year-old Daniel Franco as the target of the investigation. Detectives applied for and were granted a search warrant for his home and executed the search warrant around 6:45 p.m. on Friday.

Intratec-22 rifle, another firearm and four magazines, additional ammunition, cocaine and more than $2,200 in cash seized in Springfield. (Photo: Springfield PD)

As a result of the search, detectives seized an Intratec-22 rifle, another firearm and four magazines, additional ammunition, cocaine, and more than $2,200 in cash. According to Walsh, the Intratec-22 is a rifle on the Massachusetts assault weapon ban list. That magazines for that rifle had approximately 25 rounds in each. Franco is charged with the following: