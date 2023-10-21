HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 32-year-old has been arrested after the Holyoke Police Department investigated a ShotSpotter activation after they found shell casings on the street Tuesday.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, on October 17, officers were sent to the area of 364 Maple Street for a ShotSpotter activation around 11:15 p.m. When they arrived, officers found one shell casing and an apartment window that had been struck.

Officers were then informed of a second ShotSpotter around 110 Hampshire Street, 45 minutes after the first activation. Officers located one shell casing as well, and were able to obtain a description of the suspect and their vehicle.

Holyoke Police Department

Officers located the suspect vehicle on High Street and a firearm was recovered. The suspect, 32-year-old Yaritza Martinez, was arrested and charged with the following charges:

Firearm, Discharge within 500 ft of BLDG

Firearm without FID card

Possess ammunition without an FID card

Assault weapon, unlicensed sell/possess

Carry loaded firearm large capacity