SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An arrest has been made for the June 19th murder of Shawn Delgado on State Street in Springfield.

A Springfield Police Homicide Unit investigation led to the arrest of 23-year-old Michel Perez-Cruz in connection to the June 19th murder of Shawn Delgado on the 600 block of State Street in Springfield.

According to the City of Springfield, at approximately 5:05 p.m. on June 19th, officers were sent to a ShotSpotter activation on the 600 block of State Street. When officers arrived, they found an adult man gunshot victim that was later identified as Shawn Delgado, who died from his injuries at Baystate Medical Center.

The Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit arrested Perez-Cruz on firearms and drug charges on Friday and the Homicide Detectives would later charge him with murder. This is being investigated by the Springfield Police Homicide Unit in conjunction with the Hamden District Attorney’s Murder Unit.

Members of the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit arrested Perez-Cruz back in 2022 on June 15 on firearms charges, and he was also arrested for illegally riding a dirt bike in the city along with drug charges two months ago. At the time of this arrest, Perez-Cruz was out on bail.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood stated, “Our Firearms Investigation Unit, Homicide Unit, and Real-Time Analysis Center (R-TAC) worked together and were able to take a murder suspect into custody and remove a significant amount of firepower and a large number of illegal drugs from the streets. I’d like to thank our officers and Detectives, as well as our partners and Mayor Sarno for supporting this effort. July has seen the fewest amount of shooting victims in any month this year and the proactive efforts by our Firearms Investigation Unit play a large role in that. While I do urge our judges to hold these individuals, what I want to highlight is where these suspects are from; just one has an address in the area. The other ten suspects were arrested, and the 11 subjects trespassed do not belong there. We need cooperation from Springfield Gardens to close up any vacant apartments and keep these repeat violent offenders off their premises.”

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “I want to commend and thank the brave and dedicated officers and Detectives of the Springfield Police Department along with our public safety partners the State Police and Hampden County Nick Cocchi’s Department for their hard work. Our collaborative efforts to suppress the violent criminal activity of guns and the dealing of poison on our streets will continue as we will continue to work together with all of our community and law enforcement partners to remove these bad actors from our streets.”

“Following up on my administration’s continued discussions with our community stakeholders and partners, where they too agreed that our courts and some judges need to hold up to their end of our partnership in not releasing these serious violent criminal offenders that continue to plague our neighborhoods and hurt our residents, where some of them have been responsible for some of our recent murders. All of which could have been avoided and a life saved if the courts and some judges had held these violent repeat offenders and not released them back into our community on low or no bail,” said Mayor Sarno. “I will now join with our community partners and stakeholders for a rally on Monday, July 31st to demand that our courts and some judges hold these violent criminal offenders and keep them off our streets and out of our neighborhoods.”

23-year-old Michel Perez-Cruz of Renee Circle in Springfield is charged with:

Murder

Firearm-Armed Assault to Murder

Carrying a Firearm without a License (Two Counts)

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License (Two Counts)

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Possession of a Class B Drug (Two Counts)

Trespass