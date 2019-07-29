Arrest made in case of missing brothers

(KSHB) With a death investigation and disappearance of two Wisconsin brothers inundating the small town of Braymer, Missouri, with law enforcement, the community came together Friday for a vigil in honor of Nicholas and Justin Diemel.

The two men disappeared Sunday after traveling from Wisconsin for a business trip related to their livestock company.

After authorities found an abandoned rental truck belonging to one of the men Monday, investigators zeroed in on a Braymer farm where the Diemel brothers stopped to check in on cattle left in the care of Joey Nelson.

Nelson, 25, was charged Friday with stealing the rental car.

While police haven’t publicly discussed the whereabouts of the two Wisconsin men, authorities said the search had turned into a death investigation. The fate of the Diemel brothers wore heavy in the hearts of Braymer residents during the vigil.

“This being a small community, you wouldn’t expect something like this to happen here,” vigil organizer Kelly Miller said. “We just want to let the family know there’s a lot of good people around here that support them.”

