Arrest made in connection with Gilman Street in Springfield shooting

Kyle Holmes

Kyle Holmes (Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting on Gilman Street in Springfield.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of 27-year-old Kyle Holmes of Springfield for the shooting that occurred on Gilman Street Tuesday morning. Holmes was arrest at around 11:05 a.m. Thursday in an apartment located at 100 Chestnut Street.

Kyle Holmes is charged with the following:

  • Assault to Murder
  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Assault and battery with a firearm
  • Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building
  • Malicious damage to a motor vehicle

The East Longmeadow police found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound in the busy shopping area along North Main Street and was brought to Baystate Medical Center. The victim is in serious condition but is expected to be okay.

