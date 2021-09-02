Arrest made in connection with Gilman Street in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting on Gilman Street in Springfield.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of 27-year-old Kyle Holmes of Springfield for the shooting that occurred on Gilman Street Tuesday morning. Holmes was arrest at around 11:05 a.m. Thursday in an apartment located at 100 Chestnut Street.

Kyle Holmes is charged with the following:

Assault to Murder

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Carrying a firearm without a license

Assault and battery with a firearm

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Malicious damage to a motor vehicle

The East Longmeadow police found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound in the busy shopping area along North Main Street and was brought to Baystate Medical Center. The victim is in serious condition but is expected to be okay.