There has been an arrest in the deadly crash that killed a Springfield school teacher, and injured a child, along with a police officer earlier this month in Vernon, Connecticut.

Police charged 33-year-old Phillip Vargas with many offenses, including manslaughter, risk of injury to a minor, and operating under the influence. Court records show that a Vernon police officer was on the way to a call with his lights and sirens on when Vargas turned left in front of him.

26-year-old Bianca Colon was a passenger in the car and died. Their 1-year-old son was also on board, and both the child and the officer had to be taken to the hospital.

The police say that Vargas was under the influence. He is set to appear in court on Friday.