Arrest made in deadly bus push

(KSNV/NBC News) A Las Vegas, Nevada woman is facing murder charges after pushing an elderly man off of a city bus.

Police say 25-year-old Cadesha Bishop, pushed Serge Fournier, 74, off of the bus following an argument on March 21.

Witnesses say Fournier had been asking Bishop to be nicer to the passengers before being pushed out the doors and onto the ground.

Fournier was hospitalized and died from his injuries on April 23.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2W2jJV0

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.