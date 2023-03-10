BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Boston man was arrested in connection with a deadly crash on I-93 in Braintree on February 19th.

According to Massachusetts State Police, 19-year-old Hedweens Quetant was arrested Wednesday at his Roslindale home and charged with the following:

Manslaughter Motor Vehicle Homicide by Negligent Operation Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle Racing a Motor Vehicle Witness Intimidation

He is being held on $25,000 cash bail.

Quetant was allegedly driving a black 2019 Honda Civic at 120 mph before he struck a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV and killed 46-year-old Michael Wojdag of Hanson. Wojdag was taken to South Shore Medical Center in Weymouth where he died due to his injuries.

Two passengers in the Tahoe, a 45-year-old woman, and a teenage boy, suffered minor injuries and were taken to South Shore Medical Center. Quetant and four passengers in the Civic were not injured.

State police say at the time of the crash, evidence suggests the suspect was racing another vehicle. That vehicle has not yet been identified.