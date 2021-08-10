Arrest made in killing of 23-year-old man in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly shooting of a 23-year-old man in New Bedford, Massachusetts, authorities said Tuesday.

The 59-year-old suspect was arrested in the early morning hours along Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia, according to a statement from the office of Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

The suspect faces a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, but authorities expect that to be upgraded to murder. It is unclear when the suspect will be returned to Massachusetts. It was not clear if he had an attorney.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire near the intersection of Ashley Boulevard and Belleville Road at about 2:45 p.m. Monday, according to authorities.

There they found city resident Naurik Michel-Brown. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to authorities.