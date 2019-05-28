Arrest made in Oregon disappearance

(KGW/NBC News)  Oregon police have arrested a man on aggravated murder and kidnapping charges in the case of a missing Salem woman and her 3-year-old son.

Michael John Wolfe, 52, was arrested Friday on two counts of aggravated murder and kidnapping. Wolfe previously was named a person of interest on Thursday. 

Karissa Alyn Fretwell, 25, and her 3-year-old son Billy Fretwell have not been seen since May 13. 

Wolfe is the boy’s father and had been engaged in a dispute over custody and child support.

