Arrest made in Springfield homicide investigation from May 29

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit has made an arrest in connection with the May 29th shooting of Abushante Jennings.

According to a statement published by Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on May 29th at around 4:10 a.m., police heard reports of shots fired in the area of Lionel Benoit Road. Officers reportedly located Jennings in a parking lot on Bertil Hammarlof Road with multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

According to that statement by Ryan Walsh, 42-year-old Arthur Waters was arrested earlier in the month on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant in Maryland. Detectives from the Springfield Police Department traveled to Maryland to bring Waters to the police headquarters Monday. Waters is expected to be arraigned in District Court on Tuesday.

Arthur Waters has been charged with an arrest warrant for the following: