GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The arrest warrant for a former police officer, unsealed by the Connecticut Superior Court on Friday, alleges he was a “serial burglar” while employed by the Glastonbury Police Department.

The warrant accuses Patrick Hemingway, 37, of being responsible for 30 or more burglaries in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. He allegedly targeted safes and cash registers of restaurant businesses to steal cash. In some cases, police said he used lock-picking tools.

Investigators said they are still working to determine the scale of the alleged burglaries, as they are believed to have occurred in numerous jurisdictions between February 2023 and June 2023.

According to the arrest warrant, investigators used cellphone tower data and surveillance camera footage from numerous burglary scenes to identify Hemingway as a suspect. He allegedly wore a facemask and gloves when he broke into places and drove a black Jeep that belonged to his wife with bogus plates.

Investigators said they also have video of him listening to his police radio while inside one of the places he hit. He is also accused of running his own car license plates through the police computer system, apparently to see if he was under investigation.

Before transferring to the Glastonbury Police Department, Hemingway was an officer with the New Britain Police Department from August 2009 to January 2019. He resigned from the Glastonbury Police Department on Sept. 1, 2023.

In September, Hemingway was arraigned in Manchester Superior Court on charges of first-degree computer crime and making a false statement.

Sources previously told News 8 that Hemingway was believed to be connected to a widespread burglary investigation across Connecticut and Massachusetts. While the Glastonbury Police Department would not confirm this, on Sept. 20, Lt. Kevin Szydlo released a statement saying they were “alerted to the possibility that a former Glastonbury police officer was a person of interest” in a recent burglary investigation involving multiple jurisdictions.

News 8 has contacted Glastonbury and Wethersfield police to comment on the allegations in the arrest warrant.

Last month, Judge Sheila Prats said Hemingway would likely face more charges. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.