Arrests made for digging up dinosaur tracks in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men from out-of-state were arrested for allegedly vandalizing the dinosaur tracks in Holyoke Saturday.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, at around 3:55 p.m. officers were called to the Dinosaur Tracks on Northampton Street. The Dinosaur Reservation area is accessible to the public off Route 5 along the Connecticut River. The trail leads to a tilted slab of sandstone imprinted with numerous dinosaur footprints.

Officers found two men that were carrying tools and slabs of rock and told officers they believed they were not digging on the Dinosaur Reservation area. According to the Reservation map, it appeared their digging was on the protected land. Jack Boyland of Alpha, New Jersey and Stephan Miller of Middleton, Connecticut were arrested.

Jack Boyland (30) is charged with the following:

Vandalism

Archeological Violation

Trespass

Stephan Miller (41) is charged with the following:

Vandalism

Archeological Violation

Trespass

The Criminal Investigation Bureau received video of the incident and it is being investigated. If you have additional information, you are asked to call the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900. Individuals can also use the Text A Tip system by texting “solve” and your message to 274637.