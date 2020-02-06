Arrests made in largest public embezzlement case in Mississippi history

Breaking News
Mass Pike westbound closed in Wilbraham due to truck rollover, wood spill
1  of  117
Closings and Delays
Academy at Charlemont Academy Hill School All About Learning Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Montessori School Amherst Secondary Schools Amherst Senior Center Athol-Royalston Reg School District BakuCare Belchertown Council on Aging Belchertown Day School Belchertown Public Schools Bement School Berkshire Country Day School Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Brimfield Council on Aging Central Berkshire Reg School District Chicopee Public Schools Children First Children's Creative Corner Children's Museum at Holyoke Cloverdale Preschool Common School Community Options, Inc. Easthampton Public Schools Easthampton Senior Center Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Farmington River Reg School District First Lutheran School-Holyoke Four Rivers Charter School Four Winds School Franklin County Technical School Franklin Cty Reg Housing/Redevelop. Authority Frontier Regional School District Full Circle Elementary School Gateway Regional School District Giggle Gardens Learning Center Gill-Montague Reg School District Granby Schools Greenfield Center School Greenfield Community College Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampshire Regional School District Hartsbrook School Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Hubbard Memorial Library Hulmes Transportation Services In Our Hands Learning & Preschool Center Kidstop Children's Center Kidstop Schoolage Program Lander-Grinspoon Academy LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns LifePath Little Tot Day Care MacDuffie School Mahar Regional High School MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center MassHire Holyoke Career Center MassHire Springfield Career Center Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Monson Public Schools Monson Senior Center Montague Public Libraries Montessori School of Northampton Neari School NELCWIT Northampton Council on Aging & Senior Ctr. Northampton Public Schools Orange Elementary Schools Palmer Public Library Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pioneer Training Pioneer Valley Reg. School District Pittsfield Public Schools PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch PV Perf. Arts Charter Public School Quabbin Regional School District Quaboag Children's Center Quaboag Regional School District R. H. Conwell Elementary School Riverside Industries Transportation Serv. Rowe Elementary School Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Smith College Campus School Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Springdale Education Center Springfield Museums Suffield Public Schools Sunshine Village Tantasqua & Union 61 School Districts Union #38 School District Valley West School VOC Transportation Ware Public Schools Ware Senior Center West Springfield Council on Aging Westfield Atheneum Westfield City Hall Westfield Public Schools Westfield Senior Center Westfield State University Westover Job Corps Center White Oak School Young Men's Library Assoc.

Arrests made in largest public embezzlement case in Mississippi history

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Special agents from the office of State Auditor Shad White have arrested John Davis, the former Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, former DHS employee Latimer Smith, Dr. Nancy New, owner and Director of the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC) and New Learning, Inc., Zach New, Assistant Executive Director of MCEC, Anne McGrew, accountant for MCEC, and Brett DiBiase in connection with a multi-million dollar embezzlement scheme. The indictments include a range of violations involving fraud and embezzlement.

After an eight month investigation, auditors found the accused conspired to illegally obtain millions in public funds from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program administered by DHS. Defendants used a variety of business entities and schemes to defraud the taxpayers.

“The funds that were illegally obtained in this case were intended to help the poorest among us. The funds were instead taken by a group of influential people for their own benefit, and the scheme is massive. It ends today,” said White.

Davis and Smith are accused of fraudulently manufacturing documents to enrich Brett DiBiase using TANF money. They allegedly created invoices to pay DiBiase TANF funds for teaching classes about drug abuse, but DiBiase was in a luxury rehabilitation facility for his own drug use in California at the time and did not perform the services. Davis and Smith created documents and arranged payment knowing DiBiase was not performing the work he was hired to perform.

Nancy New and her son, Zach New, are accused of using the News’ non-profit, MCEC, to pay for DiBiase’s drug treatment using TANF funds. At Davis’ direction, MCEC used TANF money received from DHS to pay for DiBiase’s opioid treatment at the Rise in Malibu facility. The documentation submitted by the News claimed this was to pay DiBiase for conducting training classes that never, in fact, took place. The News are also accused of transferring millions in TANF funds to their private businesses.

Finally, Davis and the News are accused of creating a fraud scheme to take TANF funds to pay for personal investments in medical device companies (Prevacus, Inc., and PreSolMD, LLC) in Florida.

All accused were indicted by a grand jury assembled by Jody Owens, District Attorney of Hinds County. District Attorney Owens and assistant district attorneys will prosecute the case.

“The Hinds County District Attorney’s Office looks forward to working with the State Auditor Shad White and his dedicated team to end public corruption in Mississippi,” said Owens. “The misuse of government funds designed for families in need will not be tolerated by our office and those who break the law will be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible.”

The total amount of money lost to these schemes has not yet been determined, but the loss already exceeds any embezzlement scheme in the records of the Auditor’s office. Records are kept for all cases from the last twenty years.

If convicted on all counts, the accused face hundreds of years in prison. Persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MDHS released a statement about the arrests.

MDHS self-reported the information that initiated this investigation to former Governor Phil Bryant’s office in June 2019.  That report ultimately led to today’s arrests.  MDHS would like to thank the Office of the State Auditor investigators for their diligent work in seeing this investigation through. We look forward to this moving through the justice system to a final disposition. 

The Mississippi Department of Human Services

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories