Arson suspect arrested after fire at restaurant on Page Blvd in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield is being charged with arson after a fire at a restaurant on Page Boulevard on Tuesday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers were called to the El Morro Bakery and Restaurant on Page Boulevard for an alarm going off at around 9:30 p.m. Monday. The fire was located in the back of the building and put out by the fire department. No one was inside at the time.

Video surveillance showed a suspect pouring gasoline along the rear door and was identified as 48-year-old Josue Ortiz-Velez. A Springfield Arson Investigator parked across the street Tuesday and saw Ortiz-Velez return to the restaurant and drive away.

Springfield police conducted a traffic stop on Duryea Street and arrested Ortiz-Velez at around 12:45 p.m. He is being charged with arson of a dwelling/house.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad along with a Massachusetts State Police Investigator assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office along with his K9 Bijou conducted the investigation.