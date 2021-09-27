Ashfield man arrested in Greenfield for possession of heroin, firearm

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A wellness check at a grocery store parking lot in Greenfield has led to the arrest of an Ashfield man for possession of heroin and a firearm.
Around 5:24 p.m. on Friday, Greenfield police were called to the Big Y parking lot for a welfare check of a man in his vehicle. Officers identified the person as 28-year-old Justin Page of Ashfield.
Inside the vehicle, police found 550 baggies of heroin, a stolen Sig Sauer P238 loaded pistol, a key to a gun safe key that was stolen, $1,286 in cash, and a scale. A backpack was also found with notes mentioning potential sales of drugs.
Page was arrested and charged with the following:
- Firearm, Carry without License, Loaded
- Firearm without LTC, Possess
- Firearm in Felony, Possess
- Firearm, Store Improper
- Receive Stolen Property (handgun)
- Ammunition without LTC, Possess
- Drug, Possess to Distribute Class A, Subsequent
- Receive Stolen Property (safe keys)
Page will be held at Franklin County House of Correction with a $25,000 bail until his arraignment.