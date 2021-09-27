Ashfield man arrested in Greenfield for possession of heroin, firearm

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A wellness check at a grocery store parking lot in Greenfield has led to the arrest of an Ashfield man for possession of heroin and a firearm.

Around 5:24 p.m. on Friday, Greenfield police were called to the Big Y parking lot for a welfare check of a man in his vehicle. Officers identified the person as 28-year-old Justin Page of Ashfield.

Inside the vehicle, police found 550 baggies of heroin, a stolen Sig Sauer P238 loaded pistol, a key to a gun safe key that was stolen, $1,286 in cash, and a scale. A backpack was also found with notes mentioning potential sales of drugs.

Credit: Greenfield Police Department

Page was arrested and charged with the following:

Firearm, Carry without License, Loaded

Firearm without LTC, Possess

Firearm in Felony, Possess

Firearm, Store Improper

Receive Stolen Property (handgun)

Ammunition without LTC, Possess

Drug, Possess to Distribute Class A, Subsequent

Receive Stolen Property (safe keys)

Page will be held at Franklin County House of Correction with a $25,000 bail until his arraignment.