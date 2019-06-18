At least 12 shots fired on Belmont Ave. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating, after at least a dozen shots were fired late Monday night in the city’s lower Forest Park neighborhood.

Springfield Police Lt. Sean Arpin says police found 12 shell casings at the doorway of a home at 36 Belmont Avenue just before midnight.

Arpin says the residents reported hearing the gunfire, but not having seen anything. He says it is believed that 13 shots were fired, even though only 12 casings were located.

No victims were found, and no arrests have been made in the incident.