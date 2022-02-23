HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several ATF and FBI agents were seen investigating a home on Robert Drive in Holyoke Wednesday afternoon.

Our 22News crew was on Robert Drive Wednesday around 4:00 p.m. after a report of several law enforcement seen on Robert Drive in Holyoke. Our crew saw ATF and FBI agents removing several types of firearms from the home. Several dozen weapons were removed.

22News has contacted the Holyoke Police Department for more information but we have yet to hear back. 22News is covering this story and will update this article as soon as we receive any new information.