Athol man accused of murdering Leominster woman, held without bail

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – A man facing murder charges in connection to the death of Kelsey Clifford of Leominster was arraigned Wednesday in Franklin Superior Court.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Communications Director Mary Carey told 22News in addition to the murder charge 23-year-old Keith Hamel faces one count of armed robbery, two counts of misleading police and four counts of tampering with evidence.

In a motion to hold Hamel without bail, Chief Trial Counsel Jeremy Bucci alleged that Hamel murdered and robbed Clifford of her money and cell phone on Jones Street November 11.

According to Bucci later that day police recovered a sweatshirt with Clifford’s blood on the outside and the suspect’s DNA inside the sleeve. DNA matching Hamel’s was also found on the victim’s genitals.

If convicted, Hamel will serve a minimum of life without parole on the murder charge. Judge Mark Mason ordered that he remains held without bail and his next court date is April 10 at 2:00 p.m.

