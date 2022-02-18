ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Athol was arrested Friday morning by the FBI for assaulting law enforcement during the riots at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

According to the Boston Division of the FBI, 60-year-old Vincent J. Gillespie of Athol was arrested for a warrant issued by the United State Court for the District of Columbia. Gillespie was photographed at the riots and seen grabbing riot shields from officers.

He will be charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and related offenses.

According to court documents, Gillespie was among rioters in the Lower West Terrance of the Capitol that pushed, shoved, yelled, and fought with law enforcement officers. At one point, he is seen grabbing a riot shield from an officer and continued to scream “traitor” and “treason” at the police. He also allegedly grabbed an officer and attempted to pull them into the crowd. The full report can be found here.

Credit: FBI































FBI agents were assisted by the Athol Police Department during Gillespie’s arrest.

Fourteen people have now been arrested by the Boston Division of the FBI in connection to the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. More than 750 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach.