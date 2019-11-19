Athol man arrested in connection to murder of Leominster woman

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – An arrest was made Monday in the murder of an Leominster woman earlier this month.

23-year-old Keith Hamel of Athol was arrested in downtown Athol on a warrant charging him with the murder of 26-year-old Kelsey Clifford of Leominster.

Hamel is being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in the Orange District Court on Tuesday morning.

Clifford’s body was found outside the entrance to the Athol Wastewater Treatment Facility in the early-morning hours of Nov. 11, 2019.