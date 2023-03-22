ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – An Athol man was arrested for 11 charges including assault and battery on a family member, kidnapping and attempted rape.

According to Northwestern District Attorney Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, 36-year-old Christopher Mundell of Athol pleaded not guilty to the following charges:

Assault and battery on a family member (7 counts)

Kidnapping

Strangulation

Indecent assault and battery on a person over 14

Attempt to commit rape

The charges are in connection to several incidents that occurred in 2021 and 2022. Athol Police arrested Mundell on Wednesday. During his arraignment, bail was set at $1,000 with the conditions that he wears a GPS monitor and have no contact with the victim.

The next court date is scheduled for May 5. Mundell is being represented by defense attorney Daniel Soloman.