ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – An Athol man has been found guilty in U.S. District Court for felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to assaulting an officer during the January 6th Capitol riots.

Vincent Gillespie, 61, of Athol was found guilty after a trail for the following charges:

Assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers

Civil disorder

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

Act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings

According to court documents, Gillespie was among rioters in the Lower West Terrance of the Capitol that pushed, shoved, yelled, and fought with law enforcement officers. At one point, he is seen grabbing a riot shield from an officer and continued to scream “traitor” and “treason” at the police. He also allegedly grabbed an officer and attempted to pull them into the crowd. The full report can be found here.

Gillespie is scheduled for sentencing on March 17, 2023 in U.S. District Court.