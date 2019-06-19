Athol man pleads guilty to 2018 home invasion charges, sentenced to 6-8 years

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – An Athol man pleaded guilty in Franklin County Superior Court to several attempt to murder charges in connection with a home June 2018 invasion.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, Timothy Murphy pleaded guilty to two counts of home invasion, two counts of attempt to commit murder, two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon involving victims over 60-years-old and vandalize property.

On Tuesday, June 5, 2018, Athol Police were called to a home on Lenox Street for a report of a home invasion just before midnight. According to the DA’s Office, Murphy had broken into a home armed with a knife and slashed two victims across the necks.

Officers found two victims, over 60-years-old, suffering from cuts to their necks. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Murphy was sentenced to 6-8 years in state prison.