ORANGE, Mass. ( WWLP) – An Athol man pleaded not guilty to 11 charges in connection with multiple domestic and sexual assault incidents.

Christopher C. Mundell, 36, pleaded not guilty at the Orange District Court to seven counts of assault and battery on a family member, kidnapping and strangulation, assault and battery on a person over 14, and attempt to commit rape, which occurred in 2021 and 2022.

On Friday, the Orange district judge set bail at $1,000 under the condition that he wear a GPS monitor and avoid contact with the victim.

The case is continued until May 5 for a pretrial hearing.