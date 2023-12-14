ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – An Athol man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to several charges in connection to a shooting where one person was injured.
On Wednesday in Franklin Superior Court, 48-year-old Yamil Colon Nunez of Athol pleaded guilty to the following charges:
- Assault and battery by means of a firearm
- Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury
- Armed assault inside a dwelling
- Assault with a dangerous weapon
- Unlawful possession of a firearm
- Unlawful possession of ammunition
- Unlawful possession of a loaded firearm
Nunez was sentenced to five years in state prison along with two years of probation.
“This sentence holds the defendant accountable for his actions, while also bringing a measure of justice to the victim,” said First Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne. “Today’s outcome would not have been possible without the thorough investigation by the Athol Police Department, particularly lead Detective Doug Kazmarczyk.”
On November 25, 2022, Nunez shot another man in the neck inside a home on Pine Street in Athol. The victim was hospitalized for a week before they were released. Two other people were inside the home at the time and were not injured. Nunez and the victim knew each other before the incident.
The Athol Police Department investigated the shooting and arrested Nunez on February 2, 2023. He was being held without bail after a dangerousness hearing.
