ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – An Athol man was sentenced Friday for assaulting an officer during the January 6 Capitol breach in 2021.

According to the Department of Justice, 61-year-old Vincent Gillespie of Athol was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison for the following charges:

Assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers

Civil disorder

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Gillespie was found guilty in December 2022 after a jury trial in Washington DC. In addition to prison, Gillespie must pay a fine of $25,000, restitution of $2,000, and serve 36 months of supervised release.

According to court documents, Gillespie was among rioters in the Lower West Terrance of the Capitol that pushed, shoved, yelled, and fought with law enforcement officers. At one point, he is seen grabbing a riot shield from an officer and continuing to scream “traitor” and “treason” at the police. He also allegedly grabbed an officer and attempted to pull them into the crowd.

More than two years have now passed since the January 6th riots. Roughly 1,000 people have been arrested across the country, including more than 320 people charged with assaulting or impeding law officers.