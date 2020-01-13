Athol man to be arraigned on murder charges

ATHOL, Mass (WWLP) – An Athol man is scheduled to be arraigned on murder charges Wednesday in connection with the death of a Leominster woman on November 11, 2019.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Carey told 22News, 23-year-old Keith Hamel is scheduled to be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. in Franklin Superior Court on murder and other charges.

Hamel was previously arraigned in Orange District Court on November 20, 2019, on a murder charge and is being held without bail. He was since indicted and faces murder and additional charges.

The body of 26-year-old Kelsey Clifford was found outside the entrance to the Athol Wastewater Treatment Facility on the morning of November 11, 2019.