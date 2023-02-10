ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Athol is being charged in connection with shooting a man in November.

On Friday, 47-year-old Yamil C. Nunez was ordered held without bail and deemed too dangerous to release after his arraignment in Orange District Court, according to Northwestern District Attorney’s Spokesperson Laurie Loisel.

Nunez is accused of shooting a man in the head and neck on November 25th inside a home on Pine Street in Athol. The victim was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester and has since been released. They both apparently knew each other before the incident.

Nunez pleaded not guilty on February 3rd to the following charges:

Armed assault with intent to murder

Assault and battery by means of a firearm

Assault by means of a dangerous weapon (2 counts)

Unlawful carrying of a firearm

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Unlawful possession of a loaded firearm

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling

His next court date is scheduled for April 11th.