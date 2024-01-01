THOMPSON, CT. (WWLP) – A suspect wanted out of Worcester was caught in Thompson, Connecticut on Saturday, according to Connecticut State Police.
The suspect, who is not named, had a nationwide extraditable warrant for assault with intent to murder and gun charges.
They allegedly engaged police in a chase from Webster and were driving a stolen car.
They crashed in Thompson and fled from police on foot, eventually being caught with the help of a police dog.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in 1953 by providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on X @WWLP22News, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.