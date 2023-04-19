ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WWLP) – A murder suspect who spent nearly three decades on the run was finally arrested for his alleged crime.

51-year-old Mario Garcia was ordered held without bail on a murder charge. Garcia is accused of the 1991 death of 29-year-old Ismael Recinos-Garcia in Attleboro.

Garcia was 19 years old at the time of the crime and was able to elude capture for nearly three decades. It wasn’t until he was added to the state’s most wanted list of fugitives in 2021 that investigators received information on where he might be hiding.

Detectives traced Garcia to Guatemala last December, where he was found living under an alias on a shrimp farm. He pled not guilty and is expected back in court in June.