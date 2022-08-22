SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man operating an ATV in the city was arrested Sunday afternoon while police were conducting an anti-off-highway-vehicle detail.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on Sunday officers were conducting a detail to deter illegally riding dirt bikes and ATVs throughout the city. At around 1:15 p.m. officers saw a group of dirt bikes, motorcycles, and ATVs riding in the area of Roosevelt Avenue.

An ATV rider, later identified as 21-year-old Marco Gonzalez-Ortiz, was seen destroying the green space at Blunt Park and ran a red light on the road. When Gonzalez-Ortiz saw police he drove recklessly through traffic and fell off the ATV.

When officers attempted to arrest him, he ran away and shoved an elderly woman who was bringing in her trash. Police found him hiding in a backyard on Bowles Park. He was arrested and charged with the following:

Negligent/Reckless Operation of a Snow/Recreational Vehicle

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Trespass

Assault & Battery

Resisting Arrest

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Helmet Violation

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Equipment Violation

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Unregistered

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – On Public Property

Walsh says that Gonzalez-Ortiz was wearing a court-issued GPS ankle bracelet related to charges from an arrest on May 18 on firearms and heroin trafficking charges.

“Our officers who conduct these anti-dirt bike details have done a tremendous job this year from early in the spring throughout the summer with dozens of arrests and even more seizures. This suspect who we just arrested in May on firearms and heroin trafficking charges is back on the street with a GPS monitor and continues to wreak havoc in our city with no fear of our judicial system. The way this suspect was riding he clearly had no regard for his own life or the numerous lives of our residents he put in danger. Great job by Lt. Toledo and his team for taking him into custody without anyone getting hurt,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “I commend our brave and dedicated men and women in Blue for their continued efforts in attacking this quality of life issue. Once again, our Springfield Police Department does their job and arrest yet another repeat violent criminal offender out on bail with a GPS ankle bracelet committing mayhem on our streets and in our neighborhoods – even shoving an elderly woman in an attempt to run away from pursuing officers. Tremendous job by Lt. Julio Toledo and team for helping to clean up our streets. Now let’s see if the courts back us up and hold this individual and keep them and their violent criminal acts out of our neighborhoods. Our residents and businesses deserve to be kept safe from individuals such as this.”