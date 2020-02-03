CONCORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman visiting a Massachusetts prison with two young children was caught trying to smuggle drugs into the facility over the weekend.

The state Department of Correction says the eight suboxone strips were found in the possession of an inmate who had received them from a visitor in the visiting area at MCI-Concord at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The visitor was interviewed by state police. Because the woman had two children with her, she was not arrested but will be summoned to court.

The department did not release her name. Suboxone can sell for $200 per strip behind bars.