CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) International Fraud Awareness Week is observed globally this week to raise awareness of fraud and how to prevent it.

Avoid being the victim by looking for anyone pretending there’s a problem or a prize, or anyone adding pressure for immediate action. Avoid anyone who is pretending to be from a known organization. If there is a specific form of payment demanded, for example cryptocurrency or a money wire, stop communicating with the person who is demanding that form of payment. Don’t give out any personal or financial information, especially if the demand is in response to a request that wasn’t sent out, and report any suspicious behavior.