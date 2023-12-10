NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – An investigation is underway in New Bedford after the body of an infant was found Saturday afternoon at the site of an old military fort and local park.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, a person walking along a path by the water at Fort Taber found the body of a baby wrapped in a blanket shortly before 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The body of the infant was taken to the Massachusetts Medical Examiner’s Office. State and local authorities are investigating and no additional information has been released.