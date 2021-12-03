Bank robbery suspect wanted in Connecticut

DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WWLP) – The Connecticut State Police is looking for the public’s help on information leading to an arrest of a man wanted for his involvement in robbing a bank in Deep River.

According to state police, 33-year-old Jason Gardner of East Haven is wanted for his involvement in the bank robbery at the Liberty Bank in Deep River on October 22. An arrest warrant was issued for Gardner for robbery in the second degree, larceny in the third degree, and conspiracy to commit robbery in the second degree.

Gardner has ties to the New Britain, Hartford, New Haven, and Hamden areas. The Connecticut Banker’s Association is offering a $500 reward for information leading to Gardner’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Bria at 860-461-8610.