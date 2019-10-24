Breaking News
No threat after device found on Turnpike road in Turners Falls
1  of  2
Watch Live
WATCH LIVE: Wayfinders to break ground for 38 new apartments in Holyoke WATCH LIVE on Big Game Bound: Which QB will be missing from Sunday Night Football, the 49ers take on the Panthers and we talk with the “Morning Men” from SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio.

Bathroom peeper busted

Crime

by: WPTV's Merris Badcock

Posted: / Updated:

(WPTV)  A man accused of planting a hidden camera inside bathrooms at three Florida medical facilities was caught with more than a million images and videos on his cellphone according to investigators.

The Department of Homeland Security arrested Rudelmiro Santizo Perez on Monday in Houston, Texas as he was trying to board a plane to his home country of Guatemala, according to detectives.

Santizo Perez was charged with eight counts of video voyeurism by the West Palm Beach Police Department, with a ninth charge possibly on the way.

Authorities believe Santizo Perez planted a hidden camera inside bathrooms at three medical facilities: St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, the Lynn Cancer Institute in Boca Raton, and the Lynn Cancer Institute in suburban Delray Beach.

Investigators said Santizo Perez was an employee at all three facilities when the camera was placed there, and had access to the bathrooms as a result of his employment status.

Read more: http://bit.ly/31LICmq

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories