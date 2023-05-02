CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police were called to a city park Monday afternoon, following reports of children walking around with guns.

According to the department, at around 5:30 P.M., police received reports of juveniles walking around with firearms at Lincoln Grove Park. When they got there, officers saw a group of young people place a backpack on the ground and walk away.

Officers saw a pistol sticking out of the bag, and then found an AR-style rifle inside. Both of the weapons were determined to be BB guns.

Police say the children took measures to conceal the orange tips in an attempt to make them look real.