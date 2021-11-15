BBB issues warning about French bulldog breeder in Massachusetts

WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has issued a warning for consumers against French bulldog breeder “Divine Frenchies Home” located in in Spartanburg, SC, and Waltham, MA.

The warning reportedly comes as multiple complaints have been filed with the BBB about the breeder. One consumer allegedly lost over $4,000 to the scam. The warning applies divinefrenchieshome.com which BBB say hosts pictures of puppies claiming to be American Kennel Club registered. A google search of the website yields multiple warnings from review websites all alerting consumers of the scam.

According to the BBB, both addresses listed for the alleged breeder are the addresses of private citizens, rather than a business. The scam reportedly has unknowing consumers pay a disclosed amount of money through payments apps; following this the scammers cut off all contact with the consumer.

The BBB recommends the following tips to avoid being scammed while searching for a pet.