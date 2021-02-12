Be aware of scammers during tax seasons

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tax season is officially underway, and that means criminals could try exploiting your filing.
During tax season, scammers often call, text, or email residents claiming to be from the IRS or another government body. They’ll inform you that you did not pay or incorrectly filed taxes and you now owe money.
Scammers demand your credit card and personal information while threatening arrest, deportation, or a suspension of a drivers’ license. The IRS wouldn’t do any of those things.
Milagros Johnson, director of the Springfield Mayor’s Office of Consumer Information, said, “Ignore it. Don’t give in to their fear that’s what they are looking for do not go into a conversation with them if they call you, don’t ever call them back because you’re opening up a can of worms.”
Remember, the IRS will never ask for personal or financial over the phone, texting, or email.
Residents are encouraged to file their taxes as soon as possible.
This gives scammers less time and opportunity to take advantage.