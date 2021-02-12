Be aware of scammers during tax seasons

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website, in Zelienople, Pa. Tax filing season will start a bit later and look a bit different this year. That’s because the pandemic that defined 2020 has seeped into tax time as well. If you worked from home, received a relief payment, took on some gig work or filed unemployment benefits _ or someone filed a fake claim in your name _ there are things you need to be aware of. Likewise if you normally receive certain tax credits. The IRS will begin accepting tax returns on Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tax season is officially underway, and that means criminals could try exploiting your filing.

During tax season, scammers often call, text, or email residents claiming to be from the IRS or another government body. They’ll inform you that you did not pay or incorrectly filed taxes and you now owe money.

Scammers demand your credit card and personal information while threatening arrest, deportation, or a suspension of a drivers’ license. The IRS wouldn’t do any of those things.

Milagros Johnson, director of the Springfield Mayor’s Office of Consumer Information, said, “Ignore it. Don’t give in to their fear that’s what they are looking for do not go into a conversation with them if they call you, don’t ever call them back because you’re opening up a can of worms.”

Remember, the IRS will never ask for personal or financial over the phone, texting, or email.

Residents are encouraged to file their taxes as soon as possible.

This gives scammers less time and opportunity to take advantage.