CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Using a Quick Response or QR code is becoming more common as a way to access information quickly on your phone.

You may have seen the group of black and white pixels shaped in a square. Each one has an individualized pattern that encodes data that provides information about a product or service, allows the user to view a menu at a restaurant, get directions, download an App, confirm banking and other personal account information, and dozens more uses.

As more people begin using them, thieves looking to get your money and other information are creating harmful links imbedded into the code. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) people are reporting that fraudsters are covering up legitimate QR codes with their own, or sending texts and emails with fake QR codes.

The fake QR code could take you to a spoofed site that looks real, and after logging in, your information could be stolen or malware could be installed.

The FTC provides these steps to protect yourself:

If you see a QR code in an unexpected place, inspect the URL before you open it. If it looks like a URL you recognize, make sure it’s not spoofed — look for misspellings or a switched letter.

Don't scan a QR code in an email or text message you weren't expecting — especially if it urges you to act immediately. If you think the message is legitimate, use a phone number or website you know is real to contact the company.

Protect your phone and accounts. Update your phone's OS to protect against hackers and protect your online accounts with strong passwords and multi-factor authentication.

If you have been the victim of fraud or have seen a fake QR, report it to the FTC here.