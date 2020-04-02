Be wary of economic stimulus scams

BOSTON, Mass.(IRS-CI)–The Internal Revenue Service –Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) is warning people to be alert about possible scams relating to COVID-19 economic impact payments.

Kristina O’Connell, Special Agent in Charge of the IRS-CI Boston Field Office, made the announcement in an effort to prevent taxpayers in need from being victimized by criminals using the recently approved payments as an opportunity to commit a crime.

COVID-19 economic impact payments will be on their way in a matter of weeks. For most Americans, this will be a direct deposit into your bank account. For those without direct deposit such as elderly or other groups who have traditionally received tax refunds via paper check, they will receive their economic impact payment in this manner as well.



Scammers may try to get you to sign over your check to them or use this as an opportunity to get you to “verify” your filing information in order to receive your money, and then use your personal information at a later date to file false tax returns in an

identity theft scheme. Because of this, everyone receiving money from the government from the COVID-19 economic impact payment is at risk.

Below is information and tips to spot a scam and understand how the COVID-19 related economic impact payments will be

issued.

* The IRS will deposit your check into the direct deposit account you previously provided on your tax return (or, in the alternative, send you a paper check).

* The IRS will not call and ask you to verify your payment details. Do not give out your bank account, debit account, or PayPal account information – even if someone claims it’s

necessary to get your check. It’s a scam.

* If you receive a call, don’t engage with scammers or thieves, even if you want to tell them that you know it’s a scam, or you think that you can beat them. Just hang up.

* If you receive texts or emails claiming that you can get your money faster by sending personal information or clicking on links, delete them. Don’t click on any links in those emails or texts.

* Reports are also swirling about bogus checks. If you receive a “check” in the mail now, it’s a fraud – it will take the Treasury a few weeks to mail those out. If you receive a “check” for an odd amount (especially one with cents), or a check that requires that you verify the check online or by calling a number, it’s a fraud.