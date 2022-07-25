SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield Police Homicide Unit investigation led to the arrest of a 25-year-old Belchertown man on murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting in November 2021.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on Monday, July 25, at around 12:55 p.m. members of the Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension Unit, Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit, Hampden County Sherriff’s Department, Massachusetts State Police VFAS Unit, Belchertown Police, and Northwestern District Attorney’s Office Anti-Crime Task Force arrested Victor Oquendo outside an apartment on North Main Street in Belchertown.

Belchertown Police booked Oquendo before he was taken to Springfield Police Headquarters to be processed.

At around 3:30 a.m. on November 28th, 2021 officers were called to West Alvord Street in Springfield for a ShotSpotter Activation. A woman, later identified as 22-year-old Charleen Figueroa, was located in the driver’s seat of a car unresponsive. Figueroa had been shot and died from her injuries.

Another person, 32-year-old Chad Alexander, was shot outside a home and taken to Baystate. Alexander died from his injuries on December 11, 2021.

Springfield Police Homicide Detectives began investigating. On July 21, 2022, Detectives applied for and were granted a warrant for Oquendo’s arrest for the shooting of Figueroa.

Oquendo is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Springfield District Court. His booking photo will be available after his arraignment.

Oquendo will be charged with: