BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Belchertown man was arrested on Thursday in connection with receiving Social Security disability benefits fraudulently.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Department of Justice in Boston, Kenneth Pontz, 58, of Belchertown was charged with one count of theft of public funds. The indictment states that over a period of more than six years, Pontz stole approximately $63,871 in Social Security disability benefits.

The charge of theft of public funds provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.