Belchertown man charged with assault and battery on a police officer after traffic stop in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Belchertown man is charged with felony assault on a Ludlow Police Officer after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon.

According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, at around 12 p.m. officers were called to a report of a man parked in the CVS lot on Center Street possibly having a medical problem. When an officer arrived, the driver was identified as 39-year-old Richard Bowers of Belchertown, with an active arrest warrant and suspended driver’s license.

Bowers attempted to drive away as the officer conducted a traffic stop. He ran over the officer’s right foot and struck him with the driver’s side door in the right leg as the officer tried to arrest him from the vehicle. The officer called for backup and followed Bower as he drove away. Bowers was taken into custody at the Dunkin parking lot located on Harding Avenue.





The officer suffered from minor injuries and is back to work.

Police searched the 2020 Lincoln MKZ and seized 26 bags of heroin, a small bag of cocaine, and a pocket knife. Bowers is being held on $50,000 cash bail and charged with the following: